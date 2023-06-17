I began reading Bishop Michael Curry’s book, Love is the Way, this morning. We all like to talk about love, to see ourselves as loving, but as we all know, accepting love and loving others may be the hardest thing we ever do.

Loving, as in accepting and respecting others and their right to be, is truly challenging. I was reminded of this recently when talking with someone who felt so abandoned by their family that they have deliberately chosen not to marry or have children. Yet, defended and damaged as she is, what she longs for is to love and be loved.

Joyce Shutt is the pastor emeritus of Fairfield Mennonite Church.

