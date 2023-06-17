I began reading Bishop Michael Curry’s book, Love is the Way, this morning. We all like to talk about love, to see ourselves as loving, but as we all know, accepting love and loving others may be the hardest thing we ever do.
Loving, as in accepting and respecting others and their right to be, is truly challenging. I was reminded of this recently when talking with someone who felt so abandoned by their family that they have deliberately chosen not to marry or have children. Yet, defended and damaged as she is, what she longs for is to love and be loved.
Privileged folks have so much to learn from the rejected, maligned, and discriminated against that we fear. We long for a world based on justice and equity, but we fear giving up any of our racially privileged advantages. Steeped in shame and guilt, we make horrendous decisions such as denying slavery was evil, vilifying LBGTQ people, and banning books that make us feel uncomfortable. What if the Bishop Curry’s of the world treat us the way we treat them? What if they decide to claim their share of the earth’s bounty? I like to think of myself as open minded and accepting, yet when I’m honest, I readily admit I enjoy the many benefits that come from being a white financially secure woman.
Bishop Curry talks about living an ordinary life, yet his ordinary life is vastly different from mine. I was fortunate enough to grow up in a financially secure, affirming and loving white home. I can’t even begin to intuit what it is like to be judged by the color of my skin or denied opportunities because of my race, secual orientation, or immigration status. The closest I can come to understanding some of what others experience on a daily basis is the pain and anger I feel in regards to the treatment of women. Yet, even then I have the advantage of being white.
Looking back, I realize the only real arguments my husband and I had were related to my feeling like a second class citizen because of being female. I resented being known as Mrs. Earl Shutt. I resented being told only men could be in leadership or have certain jobs. I resented being considered “a female castrating bitch” when I asserted myself. I was so proud of our daughter when she chose to hyphenate her name when she married. Even recalling the Clarence Thomas hearings reopens old wounds of being sexually exploited, of being expected to admire men who made passes at me. My spouse really tried to understand and validate my anger, bless him, but being rejected and discriminated against because of his gender was outside of his experience. Even now, for me, the abortion debate is not about the rights of unborn babies, but the right of women to make their own choices and own their own bodies.
Even though we all seek to be loving and accepting, love remains our greatest need and greatest challenge. Thus, I resonated with Frederick Buechner’s Now and Then: A Memoir of Vocation when Buechner writes, “Listen to your life. See it for the fathomless mystery it is. In the boredom and pain of it, no less than the excitement and gladness: touch, taste, smell your way to the holy and hidden heart of it, because in the last analysis all moments are key moments, and life itself is grace.”
I believe we all do the best we can. Like Bishop Curry I believe that we all hunger for love. How sad, then, that we make God’s love so conditional. Thus, one of my greatest wounds remains being told and retold that I will suffer eternal damnation because I, an uppity woman, dare to believe God called me to Christian ministry.
Bishop Curry wrote so eloquently in his book, “ We are all hungry for love. No matter our state or condition. Beyond our national identities and loyalties, beyond our political sympathies and ideologies, beyond our religious and spiritual convictions and commitments, there is a universal hunger at the heart of every human being: to love and to be loved.” And for that, I am truly grateful.
Joyce Shutt is the pastor emeritus of Fairfield Mennonite Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.