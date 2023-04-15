What are we to do when we become world weary and discouraged? Overwhelmed by never ending bad news? Discouraged that the bad guys just keep avoiding any serious consequences? Feel everything is too much trouble, that nothing seems to make any difference?
When such feelings take over I am reminded of a story we Mennonites like to tell about Orrie Miller, one of the founders of our church’s relief and material aid organization called The Mennonite Central Committee. MCC was founded back in the 1920s in response to the famine and revolution in Russia, but quickly discovered that such needs never seem to end.
Orrie Miller served as the director of MCC during the Great Depression, World War II and its aftermath.
When asked how he could keep going given the heartbreaking nature of his work with crisis, tragedy, refugee relocation, providing food and clothing essentials in war ravaged areas, etc. Orrie is to have responded, “It’s like this. I say a bedtime prayer when I go to bed each night. Most often it goes something like this: “Dear Lord, thank you for today and today’s work. I did what I could today, but there is so much left undone. I worked hard today, but now I’m tired so I’m giving everything back to you as I need to get some rest now. If I awaken in the morning you can load me up again, but for now, the worries and responsibilities are all yours. Goodnight.”
Orrie Miller was able to work in some of the most depressing situations. to stay positive and hopeful and consequently was able to make life a wee bit better for people caught up in horrendous situations, because he knew how to let go and let God be in control. Orrie knew God did not expect him to save the world. God has already done that by sending Jesus to show us how to live and die. Orrie saw himself as one set of God’s hands and feet and did his best to share God’s love and resources with those most needing his hope and healing.
That’s a description that fits many of us who are committed to following Jesus and making this world a better place. The thing that separates most of us from Orrie is that he knew how to face his limitations without beating himself up for not achieving the impossible.. He went to bed each night confident that God is in control and only expected Orrie to only do what he could do. The rest Orrie knew is up to God.
As we approach these tense and divisive times, Step Two reminds us that we’d all do well to believe that a power greater than ourselves can restore us to sanity” while Step Three adds: “turned our will and our lives over to the care and guidance of the God of our understanding.”
Joyce Shutt is the pastor emeritus of The Fairfield Mennonite Church.
