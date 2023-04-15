What are we to do when we become world weary and discouraged? Overwhelmed by never ending bad news? Discouraged that the bad guys just keep avoiding any serious consequences? Feel everything is too much trouble, that nothing seems to make any difference?

When such feelings take over I am reminded of a story we Mennonites like to tell about Orrie Miller, one of the founders of our church’s relief and material aid organization called The Mennonite Central Committee. MCC was founded back in the 1920s in response to the famine and revolution in Russia, but quickly discovered that such needs never seem to end.

Joyce Shutt is the pastor emeritus of The Fairfield Mennonite Church.

