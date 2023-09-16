So, here it is, the end of another week. Day passes day and night slides into night. After 10 years, all of the cousins on one side of the family, minus just 2, were able to gather in one place for a delightful two days...talking, playing games, taking hikes, zip lining, eating, soaking in a hot tub. It wasn’t so much the conversation, which was good, the laughter, which was frequent, or the food, which was excellent, it was being together which felt so positive. If there were unresolved differences they got left behind for another time. This was a positive time of togetherness, a reminder that family is important and that these are people who knew and loved us long before we each found our niche and did our thing. There was something truly poignant about our coming together. We mourned some deaths. Some were struggling. Quite a few had either adopted, fostered, or taken in neglected grandchildren which made it impossible for us to simply assume that families are happy and functional. We knew differently. We knew loving is hard work.
I am profoundly grateful to be part of this particular family. Of course, we have our problems, some fairly severe and ongoing. Issues with drugs and alcohol. Neglected grandchildren. Age related and inherited illnesses. And yet, there was little desire to cover up our human frailties. No attempts to pretend things are better than they are. Just accepting, caring, and sharing what is…without apology or shame. As stories got shared, acceptance and support flowed freely. Because of the openness there was little reason for gossip or whispering behind backs. It wasn’t that we have it all together. we don’t, but there were few attempts to color things for public consumption. We all knew we were something less than, but that was perfectly OK. because everyone was both less than and more than we had imagined. Just being together after being separated by distance, jobs, family, the pandemic, and time was such a treat that little else mattered.
