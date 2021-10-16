The Unitarian Universalists of Gettysburg (UUG) has hired Rev. Cindy Terlazzo as its minister, according to a release from the church.
“We are truly blessed to welcome Reverend Cindy,” said Eleanor Pella, chair of the UUG board. “Just the right person for us right now, she is compassionate, thoughtful, and gentle, yet fierce in her dedication to Unitarian Universalist principles. We especially look forward to working with her on deepening our commitment to social justice.”
“The Unitarian Universalists of Gettysburg are a small but mighty congregation with a big heart who are devoted to making positive change in the world for all people. It is my honor to serve as their minister. I am excited to see what good we can create in the coming years,” said Terlazzo.
Terlazzo is a part-time contract minister who will provide pastoral service and rites of passage, and will work with leadership on planning for UUG’s future, according to the release.
She will be in UUG’s pulpit 15 times a year (other Sundays feature pulpit guests and lay leaders), and will focus her first year’s sermons around the “Revolutionary Love” practices of Valerie Kaur.
Terlazzo lives in York where, after homeschooling her children, she made a career as a social worker. She earned a masters of divinity from Lancaster Theological Seminary in 2019 and was ordained in 2020 by the Unitarian Universalists of York, where she is a long-time member. In York, her community service has included the YWCA racial justice team, the Equality Fest planning committee, and the interfaith justice council.
She has also served as director of Rowe Camp and Conference Center’s youth camp and as a yoga instructor.
Terlazzo and her husband, John, and have two grown children and three grandchildren.
“The Unitarian Universalists of Gettysburg join together as a religious community that inspires the mind and spirit, honors religious freedom, and embraces diversity. UUG’s members minister to each other with love, and work for a just society,” the release reads.
UUG affirms and promotes eight Principles within a living tradition of wisdom and spirituality, drawn from sources as diverse as science, poetry, scripture, and personal experience. These Principles include a the inherent worth and dignity of every person; a commitment to the democratic process; the goal of world community with peace, liberty, and justice for all; and respect for the interdependent web of all existence of which we are a part, the release reads.
In recent years, UUG adopted an eighth principle, a commitment to “journey toward spiritual wholeness by working to build a diverse multicultural Beloved Community by our actions that accountably dismantle racism and other oppressions in ourselves and our institutions,” according to the release.
Prior to the pandemic, UUG met in the little red church at 136 S. Stratton St., and since then has held Sunday services by Zoom. Zoom will continue to be an option when UUG returns to in-person services.
More information about Terlazzo, the congregation and Unitarian Universalism can be found at revcindyterlazzo.com, uugetttysburg.org, and uua.org, or by calling 717-334-2920 or emailing uugettysburg@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.