Another bright, sunny, hot, humid day. The air is moving, however, for which I am grateful. Trees whisper and rustle as little puffs of air pass through their leaves. Even so, a few minutes outdoors and I am sticky with sweat.
As I look at the blue sky, nodding flowers, green and shading trees; as I enjoy the benefits of air conditioning and my second cup of coffee, I count my blessings for I am in need of an attitude adjustment.
I got up on the wrong side of the bed, as the saying goes, so I’m choosing to embrace this steamy day as a precious gift.
Having recently buried three friends, I am all too aware of my tendency to take life for granted. It’s easy to be grateful when everything flows smoothly, but when temperatures climb, life spins out of control, loved ones sicken and die, buildings collapse and angry shooters take out their frustration on the innocent?
Some days gratitude is a tall order.
I find it interesting that the 12 step program is worded in the past tense.
For instance, Step 6: “Became willing to have God remove all our defects of character.” I’ve never gotten beyond the present tense in my need to become willing to have God remove my character defects.
Gratitude in and for all things remains an ongoing challenge. I struggle to be honest about my character flaws, to cooperate with God in working my program.
Yet, just as gratitude gets easier with time and practice, so does my willingness to let go and let God be in control.
One of the advantages of age, I find, is that most of the things I once thought important, meeting social expectations, coming across as a good parent and wife, being respected and valued in the community, serving on committees, exerting influence, having and maintaining financial security, none of these things matter as much as they once did.
It’s taken decades to come to terms with being me. Self acceptance has been a struggle.
For most of my life I’ve never felt good enough, talented enough, smart enough, healthy enough...the list goes on and on.
Yet, the older I get the more I recognize I am the one who piles expectations on myself. I am the one who actually blames and shames me.
I am the one who feels inadequate, unsure, insecure. I am the one judging and criticizing myself and others.
I am the one who creates the emotional atmosphere in which I live.
I look out the window past a cluster of bold and brassy flowers to the tree shading our neighbor’s house and inhale gratitude and exhale my twinges of discontent.
As I breathe in gratitude, I pray a Step 6 prayer. “Oh God, I give you permission to remove all those character defects which get in my way of appreciating this life you’ve given me.
Remove each fault and flaw that prevents me from seeing with your eyes, hearing with your ears, feeling with your sensitivity, and loving from the fullness of your heart. Let me live out my days with grace and gratitude that I might be a genuine blessing to others, for I have been much blessed.”
