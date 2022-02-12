Our son and his wife were here for a Christmas visit. Our daughter-in-law is a fabulous cook, and she brought several delicious meals, making food prep much easier given my husband’s medical situation. The rest of the time we did what I’m most comfortable doing when company comes; we grazed and ate left-overs, then enjoyed my one big splurge, making Swiss fondue, a family tradition.
One evening I brought out a box of family pictures. “Do you remember how your grandmother went all out for Christmas?” I asked. “Remember her fabulous Christmas decorations and meals?” Suddenly things turned serious when our son asked why I have never made a big deal over birthdays and Christmas. At first, I got defensive, then tears filled my eyes. “Because I’ve always been afraid that what I give or do will be a disappointment. Holidays bring up my feelings of inadequacy.”
“That’s the wound of rejection, Mom,” our son tenderly said, then asked, “Do you know where that wound comes from?” By now, tears were blurring my vision. “Special occasions fill me with the terror. Every time I go to do something special I measure myself against my mother’s gift of elegance. It has just become easier to avoid the terrible anxiety that surrounds holidays and special occasions for me, especially gift giving, by down playing the whole event. As an older adult I came to know more of my mother’s story, and came to understand why she was the way she was, but the kid in me still wanted her to tell me she loved me. You know, I can’t remember a time when she ever seemed pleased with anything I ever gave her.”
Looking back on our conversation I am reminded of just how profoundly our experiences and reactions are shaped by the words we use to describe them to ourselves. After reading a book on love languages several years ago, I came to recognize that my husband’s love language is doing things for his loved ones, while mine is words. While I wanted him to tell me I was pretty and he loved me, he was consistently proclaiming his love by making sure we always had what we needed and squirreling money away for our retirement.
It is impossible to go through life without accumulating wounds and traumas. Yet, it’s what we do with those wounds that is all important. Do we bury them or find ways to expose them to the light? Do we deny them out of shame, or do we recognize it’s the words we use to describe them to ourselves that actually creates the wound or trauma. Mindfulness, I’ve heard it said, is related to how cognizant we are of how we describe what we see and feel in the moment. As a small child I saw my mother’s inability to say “thank you” as rejection, not just of my gift, but of my person – when she was simply responding to my gift through the lens of her own feelings of unworthiness.
We just celebrated the coming of The Light of The World that shines through our human darkness of human pride and brokenness. Thank God, we are created in such a way that we have within us the ability to experience God’s enlightenment, God’s promise that Life will always be out in front of us, beckoning us forward, even in suffering and death. In the end, Christmas is not about trees and carols and presents and big meals but acknowledging that part of us that can accept and redeem the reality of our wounds and traumas through the eyes of love and forgiveness, or as Fra Giovanni wrote to his grieving friend: “And so, at this Christmas time, I greet you, not quite as the world sends greetings, but with profound esteem, and with the prayer that for you, now and forever, the day breaks and the shadows flee away.”
