We’ve been discussing the true motivation of God toward mankind. We have looked at John 3:16, which says, “For God so loved the world.” He loved the world.
That is why Jesus came, to put on display the love of God. In our quest to understand the motivation of God we need to determine who God is, that is, what His character is.
1 John 4:8 tells us that “God is love.” 1 Corinthians 13 gives us the definition of love.
It says that “love is patient, kind, does not envy, does not boast, is not proud, does not dishonor others, is not self-seeking, is not easily angered, keeps no record of wrongs, does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth, always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres and never fails.”
Combining these references, we find ourselves asking how much of Christianity is missing something in understanding and application of the love of God.
We seem to believe that “God is love.” Yet, we actually have a serious disconnect with defining Him as love. Our definition is flawed, and thus, our presentation of God to the world is flawed. Is love persevering? Is God persevering?
Adversity is a common human experience. Some adversity is produced by our own choices. We make decisions and there are resulting consequences. When we choose selfishly to miss God’s best for our life, there are results of these choices. But that never implies that God is punishing us or has lost His patience with us. Even Jesus learned obedience through the things He suffered. His life and death were the evidence of His great love for us. He has persevered and He will persevere. His love will endure for His cannot fail. He will be faithful to be with us before adversity, in adversity and after we have come through adversity.
In our culture we minimize the importance of perseverance. In fact, we are quick to judge, quick to condemn, and quick to believe that God is angry and ready to drop the hammer on us for our sins. This view of God has permeated even the church, among the very people who should know better about Him. Sin is to miss the mark, but it is never about God’s giving up on us.
Many Christians have lived their life in Christ believing in the loss of their salvation and having to “rededicate” their lives over and over to just stay in His favor. We are so ingrained in old covenant thinking that we stand in opposition to our freedom, liberty, and His love for us. The new covenant is a relationship of love. He loves us. We love Him. There is nothing, nothing that can separate us from that love.
Revelation 13:8 speaks of the “Lamb slain from the foundation of the world.” The sacrifice of Jesus for our sins was a pre-determined act of the Father for us. Why would the Father go to such lengths? Relationship demands the giving of the life for the other. This kind of love makes perseverance a reality. God ensured His love for us before He created us by the willing choice to sacrifice Himself for us. He died so we can live. That is the proof He perseveres.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.