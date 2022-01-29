Grace. What comes to mind when you hear this word? The grace of God has been defined many ways. It has been used interchangeably with mercy. It has been called the unmerited favor of God. But, with a careful study of the words grace and mercy you will discover they are not the same.
Mercy is the compassion of God. As for being unmerited, grace is absolutely something that cannot be earned or deserved. However, the word unmerited is not used in any Greek definitions used in the New Testament.
This is very important. Why? Because we are prone to see ourselves as unworthy of receiving the grace of God. It is true that we cannot do anything to “merit” the grace of God. But the New Testament is clear that the grace of God is a free gift and Jesus is the one who merited the favor of God. Let’s not miss the point: the favor of God is merited by Jesus and this favor is given to us freely.
This is part of the good news of the kingdom of God. We who cannot merit anything from God have been given favor and the grace of God freely in Christ. So, what is this grace? Before we attempt to define grace and discover what the scriptures say about it, we must wade through a plethora of misunderstandings that are being bantered about in our day.
We are hearing such phrases as “hyper-grace,” “greasy grace,” and that the preaching of this grace is “giving people a license to sin.” Many of us have only been told what these terms mean and have not searched out the scriptures and taken the time to hear those who are preaching the “new grace message” to see if these things are true or not. It is time to ask some pertinent questions.
What does the Bible teach about grace? Is God revealing some things about His grace in this day that we have not yet understood? Are we refusing to be teachable and instead clinging to only what we’ve been taught in the past?
There will always be presumptions and false accusations when you are only listening to those who seek to disagree without respectfully taking the time to search out and seek for truth. We have used the terms “heresy” and “false doctrine” way too loosely and labeled our brothers and sisters as “heretics” and “false teachers” without knowing what they are teaching.
We are not called to slander those who teach something we do not agree with, may not yet see clearly or even are wrong. Haven’t we all been there? There was a day when many of us did not believe in the baptism of the Holy Spirit. We were taught that to speak in tongues was “of the devil.” Aren’t you glad we learned better? It could be that we have some things to learn about the grace of God that we’ve never seen before.
Can we be taught? Can we admit that we don’t know everything there is to know about grace? Are we willing to open our heart to the possibility that God is doing something in our day that will revolutionize our understanding of Him? In the coming months we will be teaching about the grace of God.
