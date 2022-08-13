This is the day the Lord hath made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it.
I’ve been warned that anniversaries are difficult times following a loved one’s death, so I woke up promising myself that I will not feel sorry for myself today. Instead I’ll celebrate this day in as many ways as I can by focusing on being grateful – not just for what was, but for what is yet to come. Consequently, I began the day by stripping my bed. One of life’s little pleasures, I find, is crisp clean sheets. Following my morning coffee, I fed the birds, giving them a special treat. Then I walked to a friend’s for a heartwarming visit and delightful conversation. Coming home, I was greeted by a neighbor’s three vibrant red crepe myrtle bushes turning their flowery faces to the sun. Then I met a friend for lunch.
Friends are like the quilts I make. They come in different shapes, sizes, colors, and patterns, all bringing me warmth and comfort, Friends are a vital support system that make my life rich and full. I know my husband would not want me to commemorate our anniversary by wallowing in sadness and self pity. He often quipped that guilt is the gift that keeps on giving, but I much prefer thinking gratitude is the gift that keeps on giving. You see, I am all too aware of the two voices continually competing for my attention. I can choose to listen to the negative voice that attacks my body and mind leaving me aching and depressed, or I can choose my grateful voice that fills me with hope, happiness, and strength. Since his death I have been rediscovering that even in the midst of trouble, happy moments swim by me every day like a school of shining fish just waiting to be caught. I am grateful that having practiced gratitude for years, gratitude has become a life-giving habit. I will never stop missing this man who shared 63 years of my life, but with the passing of time I am discovering he is still with me in deeply held memories that are teaching me life enhancing skills.
Joni Eareckson Rada once wrote following her terrible accident that left her paralyzed from the neck down, “When you are experiencing the challenges of life, perspective is everything,” Rereading her words this morning, I find myself picturing him sitting at the kitchen table, brow furrowed, thoughtfully saying, “Perception is reality. It’s not what happens that makes or breaks us but the spin we bring to it.” Thus, as memories of our wedding day when I promised him “for better or worse, for richer or poorer, in sickness and in health, till death do us part” tumble through my head and heart I refuse to be sad. Instead, I will be grateful we had almost 63 rich and full years together.
Joyce Shutt is pastor emeritus of the Fairfield Mennonite Church.
