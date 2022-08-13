This is the day the Lord hath made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it.

I’ve been warned that anniversaries are difficult times following a loved one’s death, so I woke up promising myself that I will not feel sorry for myself today. Instead I’ll celebrate this day in as many ways as I can by focusing on being grateful – not just for what was, but for what is yet to come. Consequently, I began the day by stripping my bed. One of life’s little pleasures, I find, is crisp clean sheets. Following my morning coffee, I fed the birds, giving them a special treat. Then I walked to a friend’s for a heartwarming visit and delightful conversation. Coming home, I was greeted by a neighbor’s three vibrant red crepe myrtle bushes turning their flowery faces to the sun. Then I met a friend for lunch.

Joyce Shutt is pastor emeritus of the Fairfield Mennonite Church.

