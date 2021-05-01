At the beginning of 2020, Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church began planning a spiritual and cultural journey to Scotland with WorldStrides Educational Travel & Experiences that specializes in religious tours and faith-based travel.
With the onset of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, the journey was put on pause. Now as the European Union and the United Kingdom begin to open up again to international travel, this 10-day journey is set for Oct. 8-17.
The trip begins with a flight from Dulles Airport to Glasgow, named European Capital of Culture in 1990, with its unique mix of medieval and Victorian architecture woven through this modern city.
From there it’s on to Edinburgh, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and home of St. Giles Cathedral, where John Knox served as pastor and leader in the Protestant Reformation in Scotland.
After a visit to Aberdeen, another key city in the Protestant Reformation and “Home of Golf,” the journey continues to Inverness in the Scottish Highlands.
Then it’s on to the Isle of Oban, where 1,400 years ago, St. Columba establish a monastery and Iona became the cradle of Christianity in Scotland.
Finally, the journey concludes in Glasgow.
Highlights include visits to the many castles, cathedrals, and forts scattered throughout the country; the opportunity to participate in a Traditional Ceilidh, an experience with traditional Scottish dancing, music, and foods; and a steamship ride on Loch Katrine in the scenic Trossachs.
Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church, at the corner of Knoxlyn and Fairfield roads, will host an informational meeting at 4 p.m. on May 23, in the Fellowship Hall, where Bill Burke, WorldStrides representative, will provide an overview of the journey and answer questions for those who may be interested in enjoying this tour.
This experience is open to all.
