Church briefs are devoted to upcoming special events and activities for members of the area religious community.
* Flohr’s Lutheran Church, McKnightstown, will hold an outdoor/parking lot service open to all on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 17, at 5 p.m. People are to remain in their cars and can keep their motors running and will still be able to hear the service. Pastor Dennis Probst will safely give the imposition of ashes to those who desire by going to each car. Communion will also be offered during the worship service of scripture, prayers and music. The GPS address is 595 Flohr’s Church Road, Biglerville.
* Salem Gulden’s United Methodist Church, 224 Low Dutch Road, will hold a soup and bake sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 20. All proceeds will go to refurbish the church’s stained glass.
* Sonlight Christian Fellowship, 563 Brickyard Road, New Oxford, will host the Night of Music, featuring acapella group “Men With a Song” at 7 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 21. All are welcome. Contact Galen at 717-415-1561 for more information.
* Trinity United Church of Christ, located on the corner of High and Stratton streets in Gettysburg, will hold brief outdoor prayer services every Wednesday at noon and at 6 p.m. through the Lenten season. All are welcome to attend these 10 to 15 minute worship times. Services will take place at the church entrance on High Street.
*There is a drive-thru food pantry from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month at GBC Church, 95 Fairview Road, Gettysburg, while supplies last. Visitors should stay in their vehicle while they wait. Visit www.gbcchurch.com for more information.
* Upper Adams Prayer Breakfast postponed indefinitely.
* Gettysburg United Methodist Church’s Clothing Closet is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.
* The Gettysburg Food Pantry, 153 N. Stratton St., is open every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help those in need.
* Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4200 Carlisle Road, Gardners, has an outdoor food pantry on the church parking for those in need. Upper Bermudian Lutheran Church, 185 Ground Oak Church Road, Gardners, also has an outdoor food pantry located near the church on the parking lot. Donations to help with the pantry will be greatly appreciated.
