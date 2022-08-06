“Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal, but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.” ~ Matthew 6:19-21
It was a hot and humid day, but that had nothing to do with the dread of the day ahead.
My husband and I loaded up the truck with six large suitcases, two carry-on bags, a small baby crib, a stroller, a car seat, and a few backpacks.
No, we were not headed on vacation; our youngest daughter, her husband and our two month old grand-baby, were packed and ready to go to the airport for their long awaited journey to serve as missionaries to Northern Africa.
I am proud— so proud of them! It’s taken me a lot of personal prayer to get to the place where I am able to say goodbye gracefully. Knowing they are in the perfect will of the Lord helps, a lot.
We arrived at the airport and with so much luggage, they needed an extra pair of hands to carry everything, so as my husband parked the truck, I helped them get to the check-in counter.
Erica has spent the last several months selling and giving away most of her worldly belongings for this trip.
Her childhood mementos had been given away or discarded, and now her childhood bedroom was empty.
As we stood at the counter, the airport worker weighed each piece of luggage and ticketed all other items and then said, “I now need to weigh your two carry-on suitcases.”
This had never been required before, so Erica had not weighed those two bags prior, as she had with the others. Much to her dismay, each bag was 8 pounds over the limit.
He said, “You must take 8 pounds out of each.”
As the line behind us grew even longer, my daughter flung open her suitcases and began rummaging through her remaining earthly belongings and quickly decided what items needed to remain behind.
Tears filled my eyes as she took her Bible and devotional and immediately set it aside to carry with her. She threw out other books, some writing paper, and some personal belongings. And then she grabbed her favorite, most comfortable shoes, and handed them to me and said, “Mom, just toss them as you leave the airport”.
I said, “But they are your favorite shoes!”
Her reply caused the huge lump in my throat that left me speechless. She said, “They aren’t important.”
She closed up her suitcase, placed it on the scale, and the weight was acceptable. She never mentioned her feelings. She seemed strong and determined and I was left with tears in my eyes.
She’s my hero in so many ways. Not only her will to live in a place few would go, but to do so with such grace and peace. Only the Lord can do that in a person’s heart.
I’ve thought a lot about that moment in the airport; her sitting on the ground, rummaging through her suitcase deciding what was important and what was not. And it has caused me to think about my own life as well.
I tend to hold onto things so tightly. And yet, what does it gain me? My closets are full, as well as my attic and basement. What does it all do for me? What am I gaining by having so much?
I’ve also witnessed families who no longer speak because a sibling got a special antique, or a cousin received more jewelry. I have witnessed children arguing over “things” as their mother lay before them with a few hours yet to live.
How have we gotten it so wrong? We have so much but are losing, it seems, what is most important.
I pray we would begin to live realizing that “things” are not what bring the most happiness or contentment. Bank accounts or retirement funds will never bring us lasting joy. People are what are most valuable.
Are you hoarding “things” and yet forgetting people?
Are you focusing your life on that which will one day burn and whither?
I encourage you to live open handed. To set your sights on things above.
I believe as we do so, we will also find joy in our journey and also the courage to let go of those things that aren’t important.
Pastor Linda Summers, former pastor of Trinity Christian Fellowship in Biglerville, now travels to speak to organizations and churches. If you would like to invite Linda or her husband Dan to share at your event, please contact them at lmsummers7@gmail.com.
