Vicar Mike Faust of the Bendersville Lutheran parishes will speak at the Upper Adams Prayer Breakfast on Monday, Nov. 1, at the Apple Bin restaurant, Route 234 west of Biglerville.
Because of COVID-19, the prayer breakfast must limit attendance to 22 people so reservations are required. They can be made by contacting Charlotte Bergmann at 717-528-8242.
This will be a new experience for Faust, a fourth-year United Lutheran Seminary in Gettysburg student who will be ordained when his year of internship is completed and he is called to full ministry. This is his first opportunity to speak at the prayer breakfast.
Though it is a first opportunity, his ministry will be a second career. Born in Jamestown, N.Y., and educated in Maryland at the Belair Community College, Faust managed and owned a Jiffy Lube business in Hanover while living in New Oxford. In his second marriage, he and his wife Dawn have a blended family of four children in their Camp Hill home.
The Upper Adams Prayer Breakfast (UAPB) is open to all on the first Monday of each month at the Apple Bin restaurant. It begins about 7:45 a.m. with breakfast ordering and the meeting continues at 8 a.m. with singing led by Carol Rex.
The visiting speaker (usually a local pastor) then leads with a presentation and special prayers. The multi-denominational fellowship typically ends before 9 a.m.
