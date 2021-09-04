Gettysburg United Methodist Church will offer “A Civil War Divine Service” at the Gettysburg National Military Park Amphitheater on East Confederate Avenue Sunday, Sept. 5, at 8 a.m., and the same service at the church at 30 W. High St. at 10:30 a.m. The 8 a.m. service is part of a series of summer Sunday services sponsored by the Gettysburg Area Ministerium at the amphitheater.
The one-hour non-denominational worship service will be officiated by Rev. Dr. Nancy Hale, pastor of the Bald Eagle Valley Community and Milesburg United Methodist Churches, located near State College, Pa.
Hale is a Civil War chaplain reenactor and the author of “Faith and Duty,” a novel about a chaplain serving during the American Civil War. According to Hale, “The chaplain in my story is a Union captain from New York State who struggles to reconcile his faith with his sense of duty to his nation as well as the men in his regiment, a struggle faced by many chaplains and soldiers in the War Between the States.”
Hale has had a lifelong interest in the Battle of Gettysburg and the Gettysburg National Military Park, and has several ancestors who were Union veterans. At the morning services, she plans to offer a forceful sermon encouraging strength, bravery, sacrifice and faith.
Gettysburg resident Tom Fontana will lead the singing of traditional Civil War-era hymns, which will include “God Bless Our Native Land,” “Nearer My God To Thee,” “Faith of Our Fathers,” and “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.”
Rev. Rick Smith, pastor of Gettysburg United Methodist Church, will host both services, and invites the public and all worshipers to attend.
Free-will donations at the 8 a.m. amphitheater service will benefit the Gettysburg Ministerium. For more information, call Gettysburg United Methodist Church at 717-334-3032.
