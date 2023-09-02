“Choose today whom you will serve, as for me and my family, we will serve the Lord.” ~ Joshua 24:15
We had a full day planned, church and then hosting a picnic at our home. My list of things to do required everything to go smoothly, so we could get back to the house and begin preparations for the meal to be served when guests arrived.
I got a call as I walked out of church to help my mom pick up her grocery order. “No problem”, I said, “It’s on our way home.”
We arrived at the grocery store right on time… and then we waited… and waited. Others came and went with their groceries, but we continued to wait. I called the store again and they said, “We are gathering your groceries now, would you like to return in an hour?”
This seemingly easy stop had now ruined my agenda! The guests would arrive and the food would be unprepared.
I wish I could say that my response was “go with it, no big deal, who cares?”
Nope, on this sunshine-filled day, I hate to say that I copped an attitude.
Thankfully no one heard me or saw me. I sat in the car alone in my irritation.
My husband, on the other hand, decided to put the extra spare time to good use. He keeps cleaning supplies in the car and decided it would be a good time to clean off the front windshield. He did so and I noticed he was humming as he did.
“Why is he so cheerful,” I thought. Sometimes, don’t we wish others would join us in our misery?
Then, I heard him begin a conversation with an elderly woman sitting in the car next to us. He was cheerful and kind, and then he offered to clean off her window as well! He did and they seemed like old friends.
When he returned to the car, I asked if he knew her from his job.
“No, I just met her”, he said.
Her groceries were loaded and as she pulled away, she waved and shouted, “Bye, Dan! Thanks so much for your kindness!”
I asked Dan, “How is it that this (now) half-hour wait isn’t upsetting you?”
He knew of the plans for the day. He understood that his extra time would cause us to rush once we returned home.
“It’s a choice! I can either allow it to upset me, or I can choose to fill the space with good things.”
Joshua, the brave follower of God said much the same thing to his people: “You can choose evil or you can choose to follow and serve God.” (See verse above) He chose to follow and serve God.
I believe, so much regarding our faith is exactly that. A choice!
It’s a choice whether or not we will give our lives to Jesus in the first place, and it’s a choice every day following.
In my car, in the grocery store parking lot, I unintentionally decided I was going to choose myself and not God. I chose to be irritable, impatient and grumpy. Dan chose to be forgiving, flexible, joyful and kind.
What a difference it made. He enjoyed his time of waiting, while I grew more impatient by the minute.
This walk of faith is a constant walk of surrender. “Your will, not mine. Your desire, not mine.” And even though that sounds hard and dismal, in reality, when we offer it because we love God, we experience joy.
The beautiful thing about this is that once we choose God, He in turn, will give to us all that we need to live a life for him.
So the next time your day gets messed up, or you find yourself grumpy or irritable, take a pause and recommit your heart by praying this simply prayer, “As for me, I chose to serve you, God.”
The grumbles will cease, and your day will be filled with peace.
Linda Summers and her husband, Dan, travel and speak at various churches and events. If you would like to invite them to share, please contact them at lmsummers7@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.