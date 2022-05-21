The public is invited to a series of lectures on: “Keeping Your Heart for God in an Angry World,” according to a release from the Gettysburg Church of Christ.
These lessons will address several questions: How can anger become my master? How does uncontrolled anger affect my peace of mind and my relationships? What should I do when I am hurt by both friends and enemies? How can anger make me vulnerable to deception, depression, immorality and to various forms of addiction?
“We will also discuss your questions on these and other topics,” the release reads.
Larry Rouse is the speaker for the Gettysburg Bible Forum, at 60 Fairview Road, Gettysburg, which is scheduled for May 26-29.
Rouse and his wife, Yvette, live in the Charlottesville, Virginia area, where he is the evangelist with the North Charlottesville Church of Christ.
They have three children and three grandchildren.
The theme of this 29th Annual Gettysburg Bible Forum is Keeping Your Heart for God in an Angry World: Overcoming Satan’s Battle Plan to Enslave Men, according to the release.
The May 26-29 forum daily schedule is:
• Thursday 7:30 p.m, Is Anger Your Master? How Satan seeks to shut down our minds and destroy relationships.
• Friday 7:30 p.m., Justice, Oppression and the Character of God. Learning to follow the example of Jesus in suffering.
• Saturday 10 a.m., How the Love of God Defeats the Fruits of Bitterness. Recovering from depression, addictions and other fruits of anger.
• Saturday 11 a.m., How Satan Seeks to Recruit and Then Destroy a Christian. The three pillars of Satan’s deception – Bitterness, Pride and Dishonesty.
• Sunday 9:30 a.m., The Power of a Godly Home. Understanding God’s Plan to build our hearts.
• Sunday 10:30 a.m., Reasoning From the Resurrection. Fundamental truths from which we view the world.
• Sunday 5 p.m., Overcoming the Deceptions of Satan. How truth defeats the wiles of Satan.
For more information, call 518-225-3005 or 717-334-2217, or visit the website, www.GettysburgChurchofChrist.org, or facebook.com/GburgcoC.
