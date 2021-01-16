There is a reason I keep coming back to gratitude in my blogs. I need to remind myself to be grateful. Like all things that truly matter, choice is involved. Gratitude. I’ve discovered, is a choice, an act of will with feelings often lagging behind.
Just as we do not immediately benefit from using daily affirmations, so grateful thoughts may not bubble up spontaneously once we decide to be more grateful.
As with any skill or habit, it takes time and determination. Lots of time and determination. Weeks and months of practice, time, and determination. Nor will practicing gratitude keep one from ever feeling negative, grumpy, or put upon. The trick is catching ourselves in the middle of a grumble and choosing to find something, anything, for which to be grateful.
Let me repeat. Gratitude is a practice. Being grateful requires effort. Some days it takes all I can do to make myself write down three things I’d rather complain than practice gratitude. Some days I actually enjoy wallowing in self pity. Some days I need to use cheat sheets, affirmations and positive statements I’ve taped to our mirror or refrigerator to prime my gratitude pump.
One of my favorite Christmas gifts of all time was a “You are a great parent because” box. Our daughter had purchased a lovely inlaid box from that year’s International Gift Festival and filled it with little cards of “You are a great parent because…” Those reminders have saved my sanity more times than I can count. Reminders such as:
— You encouraged my independence, even when I threw it back in your face.
— You don’t think religious commitment means loss of personal choice.
— You showed me that generosity doesn’t have to involve money or possessions.
— You remind me that “to everything there is a season” and that I don’t have to achieve all I want at once.”
Then there is the box of gratitude quotes, another Christmas gift, this time from a friend. Like our daughter’s, it has been a vital go to resource for me. Most days I am fairly upbeat. Most days I can look beyond the discomfort or worries of the moment. Most days I can find things for which to be grateful.
But not always. Those are the days I need help. Those are times I reach for my gratitude boxes, or reread things I’ve written in my gratitude journal.
Today when I got up, I had the pandemic pre-Christmas blues. So instead of nursing my self pity, I sipped my morning coffee and read quote after quote until I felt my weak gratitude battery sputter to life. Here are some that helped me find my smile. I hope they help you, too.
— Showing gratitude is one of the simplest yet most powerful things humans can do for each other. (Randy Pausch)
— If you concentrate on finding whatever is good in any situation, you will discover that your life will suddenly be filled with gratitude. (Rabbi Harold Kushner)
— Let us be grateful to the people who make us happy; thay are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom. (Marcel Proust)
