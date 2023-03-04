“Are you tired? Worn out? Burned out on religion? Come to me. Get away with me and you’ll recover your life. I’ll show you how to take a real rest. Walk with me and work with me-watch how I do it.” ~ Jesus’ words found in Matthew 11:28 (The Message Bible)
On my laptop, I have a beautiful sticker that a friend sent me. It states, “There is no glory in hustling. No awakening in a full schedule. No divinity in spreading ourselves too thin. Stop and smell the roses.” (Author Unknown)
She sent the sticker to me during a season in my life that I needed to be reminded of those very words. My life was crazy. I worked well over 50 hours a week, helped take care of my ailing father, made time to babysit my granddaughters, kept up with our home, the yard… you get it, right? Who had time to smell the roses? I didn’t even have time to pull the weeds around them. Maybe you can relate?
Why all the rushing? What is the purpose of a busy, hectic life?
Those were the questions that I pondered long and hard about a year ago.
I admitted to my husband that I felt like a hamster on a wheel… running, running, running. How could I slow down when everything was so important; so necessary; so endearing to my heart? How could I say no to any of my commitments? How could I slow down to smell the roses, when the truth was, I enjoyed those things that made me so busy. I couldn’t imagine letting anyone down that I was serving. I couldn’t imagine saying “no” to any of it.
As I pondered and prayed (because I knew that this type of lifestyle was not sustainable for a long-haul, nor was it healthy), I felt the Lord direct me to scriptures in the Gospel that pointed to Jesus’ day-to-day ministry.
Jesus was a man that seemed to be busy; thousands followed him to hear his sermons; He was always meeting someone to give a word of encouragement or heal a sick body. How did He do it all and never seemed to be…rushed?
I learned a few things as I read the scriptures with those questions on my heart. Here are a few things I gleaned:
-Jesus always woke up early to spend time with His Heavenly Father. I personally believe this is where He got His marching orders for the day. It says He only did what He saw His Father doing. Now, that is quite the concept, isn’t it? How much are we doing that may be “good things” but not “God things”? How much are we doing that He has not called us to do? Sometimes we continue doing things that were for past seasons and God is no longer asking us to be involved.
-Jesus didn’t allow the crowd to dictate His actions. Oftentimes, He went another direction then the needy crowd; sometimes He went in a direction for just the one. Jesus knew how to say no to men and yes to what God had called him to. Personally, for me, this was the hardest lesson- being obedient to the Lord when so many voices were calling for me to help.
-Jesus lived a life of peace. He IS peace, but He exuded peace because He lived His busy life, without rushing. He worked hard, but also took time to rest well and enjoy his blessings. He enjoyed eating with friends, attending weddings, holding children and teaching his friends. I believe in doing so, He did smell the roses.
Living a life for God is almost always full, but I don’t believe it should be rushed; jammed packed so you can hardly breathe. I believe that He has called us to live a life that allows us to work hard, rest well, and enjoy those gifts that surround us. If we get any of those things out of balance, then we are out of sync with what He has called us to do.
Because of these convictions, I had to make some very difficult decisions. Saying no to people and yes to God is difficult, especially if you love people and don’t want anyone to be upset, and yet, changes are necessary if you want to live a balanced, peaceful life.
I hope that if you find yourself on the hamster wheel of life, you also, will stop the rushing, and ask Your Heavenly Father what He would have you to do… and not do. The good news is- He will give you the grace to let those things go that aren’t His plan for you in this season.
A year has passed since I have made those hard decisions and I can assure you that my life is full but I am no longer rushing… and you better believe I can hardly wait to get out in my garden to smell my roses.
Pastor Linda Summers, former pastor of Trinity Christian Fellowship in Biglerville, now travels to speak to organizations and churches. If you would like to invite Linda or her husband Dan to share at your event, please contact them at lmsummers7@gmail.com.
