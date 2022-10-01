Rev. Dr. Michael Holland, pastor of the York Springs Brethren in Christ’s Light, Joy and Hope Center returns again to head the Upper Adams Prayer Breakfast on Monday, Oct. 3, according to a release from that group.
Holland, though born in the United States, grew up a missionary’s son in Zimbabwe and Zambia, and studied at Messiah College and the Ashland Seminary before beginning his long ministry career.
After his training, he spent 17 years working in church planting in Venezuela before he returned the area.
Since 2003, he has been involved in mainly Hispanic ministry in the York Springs area and has completed his doctorate in missiology. He also serves the New Life Community Church in Carlisle.
This will be his sixth visit with the Upper Adams Prayer Breakfast.
The Upper Adams Prayer Breakfast is open to all on the first Monday each month at the Apple Bin Grille and Bakery on Rt. 234 between Biglerville and Arendtsville. It commences at 7:30 a.m. with coffee and breakfast orders before the group continues at 8 a.m. with singing led by Carole Rex and accompanied by Klaus Bergmann on the keyboard.
The visiting pastor then leads the gathering with a presentation and special prayers as requested by the group. The multi-denominational fellowship is typically over about 9 a.m.
The Rev. Dr. Randall Huber, over 30 years the pastor of the Chapel Hill Church of God, returns after several years’ absence to address the prayer breakfast on Monday, Nov. 7.
(0) comments
