Rev. Dr. Michael Holland, pastor of the York Springs Brethren in Christ’s Light, Joy and Hope Center returns again to head the Upper Adams Prayer Breakfast on Monday, Oct. 3, according to a release from that group.

Holland, though born in the United States, grew up a missionary’s son in Zimbabwe and Zambia, and studied at Messiah College and the Ashland Seminary before beginning his long ministry career.

