* Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church, 1865 Knoxlyn Road (corner of Knoxlyn and Rt. 116/Fairfield Road), is conducting a “diaper drive,” collecting donated diapers to be given to mothers and families in August. Donations (diapers or monetary support) may be dropped off at the church Monday-Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Call 717-642-5332 for more information.

