Tis the season, or so they say. The season for? Most people are on their best behavior during the Christmas season. To what do we owe that to? It doesn’t take much to come to the conclusion that Jesus is the reason.
Christmas is about the birth of Jesus and why He was born. He was sent to the earth by the Father. He came to represent the Father. He came to reconcile mankind back to the Father. He came as the greatest gift that has ever been or ever will be given. He is our Savior.
Every Christmas season we experience this “giving” attitude that causes us to ponder in our hearts the great gift of Jesus to the world and in turn, we are prompted to give to those we love, and in some cases, to give to those in need, those that are hurting, etcetera. It’s a great time of the year. Of course, there are those who do not celebrate Christ, but most are still affected by the season and most celebrate the Christmas season in a variety of ways.
There is no question the celebration of Christ in any form is a good thing. It’s a good thing to be reminded and to remind others of the great gift He is to the world, both when He was born and in the present. He remains our Savior, our Healer, our Lord and King. He is still changing and saving men’s lives.
As Christians, the celebration of Christ is much more than just the Christmas season. We celebrate Him all year, every day. He is the One we love, we walk with, we hear His voice, we follow the leadership of His Holy Spirit. We represent Him in the earth. Every day is a celebration of the life He has given us. We are His sons, in the earth to continue proclaiming the good news of the kingdom that He came to inaugurate. We are the ambassadors of the King that is being celebrated.
It is our responsibility to be the bearers of His love for mankind. Not just in our preaching, but in our lives before men. We are the agents of real and lasting change as we lift up and proclaim His goodness. We are those who are sent to represent His love to all men. The most needed commodity in the earth in this hour is love. We need to love those around us, and not just during this Christmas season. The world needs to experience the love of God during this season and all year long.
Will we take up the gauntlet of realizing if we want to see change, we must change? Will be become like Christ? Will we love our enemies? Will we sacrifice our agenda to take up God’s supreme agenda? We are sent to love as He loves. There is a precious harvest to be reaped. God’s nature is love. We are His sons. We are to love. It’s time for love and for us to love.
As the celebration of Christ being born continues, let’s not forget why we are here. What is the message of Christmas? It is still, “peace on earth and goodwill toward men.” This is our Father’s heart toward men. He is in us proclaiming this message. Let’s celebrate Him and share His love all with all men.
