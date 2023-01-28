Cam Keller, Delone Catholic Boys' Basketball: Cam averaged 19.3 points per game over 3 games, including a career-high 34 vs. York Tech

Timberley Linebaugh, New Oxford Girls' Basketball: Timberley tallied 57 points over 3 games, helping the Colonials win all 3 contests

Jake Bosley, Littlestown Boys' Basketball: Jake averaged 198.3 points per game over 3 games as he became the 8th Thunderbolt to reach the 1,000-point scoring milestone

Ian McLean, Gettysburg Boys' Basketball: Ian averaged 15.3 points per game over three games, including 21 in a win over Shippensburg.

Tanner Rock, Littlestown Wrestling: Tanner went 7-1 with 7 pins to place second at 170 pounds at the Falcon Invitational at Winters Mill

Vote

View Results