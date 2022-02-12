For more than 40 years, The Memorial Church of the Prince of Peace, Gettysburg’s Episcopal parish, has sponsored a Pancake Day event on Shrove Tuesday, the day before Ash Wednesday, according to a release from the church.
This year, Shrove Tuesday is March 1. This year’s Pancake Day, the 43d annual event, will again take a different form from traditional years because of COVID.
The parish is again partnering with Perkins Restaurant and Bakery on US Route 30, east of Gettysburg, to provide a safe and socially distanced environment to continue its long tradition, according to the release.
This Shrove Tuesday event will feature a pay-as-you-go, take-out or dine-in meal at Perkins, with a portion of the meal’s proceeds being donated to the parish’s charities, according to the release.
All net proceeds of the event benefit local organizations supporting those in need in the Gettysburg and Adams County community, including the Gettysburg Community Soup Kitchen, Ruth’s Harvest, and the Gettysburg C.A.R.E.S emergency shelter program, the release reads.
To participate, patrons must present a coupon to Perkins on the day of the event to ensure the donation. Coupons can be obtained by emailing secretary@gettysburgepiscopal.org using “Pancake Day Coupon” as the subject.
While the form of Pancake Day again differs this year, Prince of Peace hopes the community will, as in the many years past, support the event and the charities that benefit, the release reads.
