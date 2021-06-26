Church briefs are devoted to upcoming special events and activities for members of the area religious community.
* Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church will host a tour to Scotland, home to a rich spiritual heritage, Oct. 8-17. For information and a registration packet, contact Pastor Mark Englund-Krieger, pastormark@lmcpc.org; or Dale Williams, pastor.dale.williams@gmail.com.
*There is a drive-thru food pantry from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month at GBC Church, 95 Fairview Road, Gettysburg, while supplies last. Visitors are asked to stay in their vehicles while they wait. Visit www.gbcchurch.com for more information.
* Upper Adams Prayer Breakfast postponed indefinitely.
* Gettysburg United Methodist Church’s Clothing Closet is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.
* The Gettysburg Food Pantry, 153 N. Stratton St., is open every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help those in need.
* Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4200 Carlisle Road, Gardners, has an outdoor food pantry on the church parking for those in need. Upper Bermudian Lutheran Church, 185 Ground Oak Church Road, Gardners, also has an outdoor food pantry located near the church on the parking lot. Donations to help with either of the food pantries will be greatly appreciated.
* Grace United Church of Christ (GUCC), Taneytown, Md., is hosting a Summer Raffle Fundraiser. This is a 31 Bag Raffle with the winner drawn on Sunday, July 11. The prize is a 31 Large Utility Tote Ice Cream Food Truck Bag filled with about $300 worth of items and gift cards. Tickets are $5 each or 3/$10. For tickets, call Joan at 410-756-2043 or pick up tickets at Grace UCC on Saturday, June 19, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit local and community projects through GUCC Lay, Life and Work Committee.
* Covenant Reformed Church, 1495 Biglerville Rd. Gettysburg, is hosting a family conference, June 26 at 5 p.m. and 11 a.m., June 27. Snacks will be served after evening services. Rev. Michael McGee from Sioux Falls, SD will be preaching on the theme: “God’s Presence and Provision in Difficult and Uncertain times.”
* Upper Bermudian Lutheran Chuch will host a cornhole tournament/picnic 1 p.m., July 18. Suggested donations $15 per person, picnic only $5. Funds raised will benefit UBLC’s food pantry and other local food pantries. Visit Upper Bermudian Lutheran Church Facebook page for more info and to register.
