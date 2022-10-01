“Love keeps no record of being wronged.” ~ I Corinthians 13:5

As a young social worker, beginning my first job out of college, I will never forget the best advice that the Agency Director gave me. She said, “Make a daily list!” She encouraged me to begin my day writing a list of all the tasks that I needed to do.

 Pastor Linda Summers, former pastor of Trinity Christian Fellowship in Biglerville, now travels to speak to organizations and churches. If you would like to invite Linda or her husband Dan to share at your event, please contact them at lmsummers7@gmail.com.

