“Love keeps no record of being wronged.” ~ I Corinthians 13:5
As a young social worker, beginning my first job out of college, I will never forget the best advice that the Agency Director gave me. She said, “Make a daily list!” She encouraged me to begin my day writing a list of all the tasks that I needed to do.
This small, but vital piece of advice helped me to manage an ever changing and demanding work-load.
List-making has helped me in all aspects of my life. It helped me tremendously as a mother of four young, active daughters. Keeping daily, weekly and monthly lists, kept us all on track.
It helped me succeed in becoming ordained and serving as a sole pastor of a church. Without the daily “to-do list” (that was often interrupted), I’d never have kept my schedule “in order.”
There is one area, though, that I have seen, where keeping a list is NOT suggested, and yet, oh, so many of us have one. We most often keep it secret, so no one sees, but sometimes it becomes very apparent. We typically do not write this list on paper or in our computer, but we keep a detailed list in our heads (and hearts). It’s a list of the wrongs others have done to us.
Rejections, neglect, harsh words, actions done or actions withheld, snide looks, betrayals, abuse… Without even realizing it, we keep a list- sometimes a very detailed list of every, single thing a person has done against us. And when they fail us again, we add another line to our ledger.
We can become so calculated, so precise, in keeping these lists. We justify them and hold them close. Sometimes we rehearse the list over in our mind throughout the day, and sometimes we remember them as we lie awake at night.
Heart-lists, is what I call them.
You do realize that these lists cost you a high price? With every mark against the person, our own hearts become more bitter and hardened.
Believe me, I know this is true, as years ago, I kept a running tab on someone. To their face, I acted appropriately, but if they said or did something that was hurtful, (which happened often), I would make another mark against them.
The secret list I had harbored came tumbling out and was exposed one evening when I learned that this person told a lie about me to others. It was the “cherry on top” of all that I held against them and much to my surprise and regret, out of my mouth spewed anger, bitterness and yes, even hatred towards that person. I was ashamed that others had heard the ugliness of my heart.
It also shocked me, for even though I had kept this list locked away in the corners of my heart, it was apparent that it had not only been kept safe there, but had multiplied and began to overtake me.
The next morning, I quickly set a counseling appointment to deal with the bitterness that had consumed me.
Though it wasn’t easy, I was able, with God’s grace, to forgive that person, and was able to tear up that list of wrongdoings that had made me into someone I never thought I would become… a bitter person.
Amazing to me, that as I took the first step to forgive, I found that living without that list brought healing to me in deeper ways than I could have imagined. This person never changed; their attitude and words were the same, but because I had chosen forgiveness, the words stopped stinging. I no longer needed to add anything to that list, because it wasn’t a part of my heart any longer.
Do you have a list? Are you adding to it every time you are wronged? Let’s take the advice of The Apostle Paul, “Keep no record of wrong doings.” Throwing away the list doesn’t justify what they’ve done, but it does give your heart space for love and not bitterness.
And let’s take it a step further. Let’s write another list. Let’s write a list of what you are thankful for… what blessings you enjoy. Let’s write a list of the things you love about your spouse, children, neighbors, and friends. Rehearse those as you go about your day; ponder those blessings as you go to sleep each evening.
When we keep list of those sorts of things, love will grow, and peace will settle into our hearts.
