We’ve been discussing the true motivation of God toward mankind. We have looked at John 3:16, which says, “For God so loved the world.”
He loved the world. That is why Jesus came, to put on display the love of God. In our quest to understand the motivation of God we need to determine who God is, that is, what His character is.
1 John 4:8 tells us that “God is love.” 1 Corinthians 13 gives us the definition of love. It says that “love is patient, kind, does not envy, does not boast, is not proud, does not dishonor others, is not self-seeking, is not easily angered, keeps no record of wrongs, does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth, always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres and never fails.”
Combining these references, we find ourselves asking how much of Christianity is missing something in the understanding and application of the love of God. We seem to believe that “God is love.” Yet, we actually have a serious disconnect with defining Him as love. Our definition is flawed, and thus, our presentation of God to the world is flawed. Does love keep a record of wrongs? Does God keep a record of wrongs?
When we believe God keeps a record of our wrongs, we are caught in a cycle of repetition. We repeat the sin over and over again. We live in a cycle of sin, condemnation, guilt, repentance and sinning again. The missing element here is the belief that when we repent, He forgives us. By not believing we are forgiven, we keep a record of our wrongs and the result is living a life of sin consciousness. If we truly believed we were forgiven, i.e., that the record of our wrongs is removed, we would have the grace to break free from this cycle and live a life of righteousness consciousness.
Being forgiven means that God does not associate our future with our past. He restores us. He does not label us. We are not “sinners saved by grace.” We are people who once were sinners but are now saints, because of the grace of God. The shame and guilt of our sin has been removed and we have been made the righteousness of God in Christ.
Our Father is not keeping a record of our wrongs for the very purpose of breaking us free from the cycle of sin. He has made us a new person in Christ. The old has passed away. He sees us in Christ, where all wrong has been expunged – past, present and future. He has kept no record of your past. Not before you were born again, not since then, and when tomorrow comes, He has already forgotten your past sins from yesterday. That is love beyond description. He loves us, therefore, as a good Father, He keeps no record of our wrongs.
Our Father addressed sin through Christ. He has made it possible to overcome sin. Our sin does not define us, nor can it confine us. Because of His love, it is not about wrongs even in doing right. He loves us because we are His sons. His grace frees us to live. We can rest in His love.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.