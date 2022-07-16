The groggy aftermath of a sleepless night is a good time to practice gratitude, I’m finding. Even though my eyes don’t want to focus, my head feels thick and my body dragging, my heart responds with deep appreciation to this bright July morning with its clear blue skies, dancing birds, and smiling flowers Reaching for my gratitude box, I pull out several cards and read:
“Gratitude unlocks the fullness of life. It turns what we have into enough, and more.” Melody Beatie.
Enough, that’s the operative word, isn’t it? Enough. Why is it we’ve never satisfied with enough? If my husband’s death has taught me nothing else, it is teaching me to be grateful my basic needs are being met, that enough is not just enough, but far more than I actually deserve and need. His absence is allowing me to step back and look at life through a new set of eyes, to gather up the past in sheaves of gratitude, to value the gift of having been so deeply loved.
“If the only prayer you say in your life is “thank you” that would suffice.” Meister Eckhart. Thank you. Such a simple phrase, yet so profound. Thank you reminds us not to take the little things in life for granted, not to assume that we can come and go, do or not do, have or not have without our actions impacting others for good or ill. We all live in relationships. To embrace everything we see and do with an attitude of gratitude opens the door to quiet contentment and immense appreciation.
“Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance.” Echart Tolle. Abundance, after all, is more a state of mind than an accumulation of wealth or possessions. It’s not what we have or own that makes us feel rich and satisfied, but recognizing that our needs are few and easily met. Everything after that, that second piece of toast, for instance, reflects the amazing abundance that is around us.
“Enjoy the little things, for you one day may look back and realize they were the big things.” Robert Brault. How very true! It’s the absence of the little everyday communications and interactions that I miss now that he is gone. Breakfast conversations. Watching TV together. Reading at the table over a shared sandwich. Companionable silences. The reassurance of a beloved presence.
“Gratitude is the healthiest of all human emotions. The more you express gratitude for what you have, the more likely you will have even more to express gratitude for.” Zig Ziglar As I look back on the 63 years we shared as a couple and family, I am not so much reminded of what I’ve lost, but what I’ve been given: the opportunities he provided, the wisdom he shared, his affirmation and support, the financial stability he provided. In the end, things can’t make us happy in and of themselves; but gratitude for everything, both big and small, that’s where joy is found. Grief, I am finding, is most intense when I focus on what I’ve lost. But when I embrace what I’ve been given, what remains, the future opens up like a flower. While not physically present, he continues to be with me, to provide for me, to hold me and nurture me. If I have any regrets it’s not having said “thank you” often enough.
