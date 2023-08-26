Tom’s Creek United Methodist Church, 10926 Simmons Road, Emmitsburg, Md., is welcoming its new pastor, Mike Cantley.
Born in Louisiana and raised in Arkansas, Cantley was a professional firefighter and an instructor with the Arkansas Fire Academy before getting “fired up” about Jesus and disciple formation with the local faith community, according to a release from the church.
He served as a Christian Education and Families Minister in Arkansas, work that inspired his coming to Washington, D.C., to study International Relations at American University and theology next door at Wesley Theological Seminary.
His fire department background cultivated a love for peace work and conflict response.
Mike became a pastor in 2010 while still in graduate school, long before ordination as an elder in the UMC. He served two consecutive years on delegations to Colombia, South America, with Christian Peacemaker Teams.
Mike and his wife, Brooke, have three gifted young adult children, Jess, Noah, and Katie. Brooke has grown “a houseful of artistic hearts” and gracious encouragers, and she shares this ministry in many ways. The family inspires Mike’s own passion for art and for completing his music degree in classical guitar.
The Cantley’s smallest family member is a little Maltipoo named Rosie.
Mike began his pastoral appointment with Tom’s Creek UMC on July 1, and he is excited about what God will do through the community working together to share the goodness of Jesus’ life and Way.
