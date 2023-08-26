Tom’s Creek United Methodist Church, 10926 Simmons Road, Emmitsburg, Md., is welcoming its new pastor, Mike Cantley.

Born in Louisiana and raised in Arkansas, Cantley was a professional firefighter and an instructor with the Arkansas Fire Academy before getting “fired up” about Jesus and disciple formation with the local faith community, according to a release from the church.

