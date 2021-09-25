We’ve been discussing the true motivation of God toward mankind. We have looked at John 3:16, which says, “For God so loved the world.” He loved the world. That is why Jesus came, to put on display the love of God. In our quest to understand the motivation of God we need to determine who God is, that is, what His character is.
1 John 4:8 tells us that “God is love.” 1 Corinthians 13 gives us the definition of love. It says that “love is patient, kind, does not envy, does not boast, is not proud, does not dishonor others, is not self-seeking, is not easily angered, keeps no record of wrongs, does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth, always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres and never fails.”
Combining these references, we find ourselves asking how much of Christianity is missing something in understanding and application of the love of God. We seem to believe that “God is love.” Yet, we actually have a serious disconnect with defining Him as love. Our definition is flawed, and thus, our presentation of God to the world is flawed. Is love unfailing? Is God unfailing?
In Romans 8, Paul tells us that nothing can separate us from the love of God. In our series we have been defining the love of God as it is detailed in 1 Corinthians 13. At the end of all the descriptive words for love, it ends with, love never fails. The word “fails” here is defined as a love that cannot end. It is a love that cannot falter. In Jeremiah 31:3, God says, “I have loved you with an everlasting love.” There is nothing changeable about the love of God. God, in His nature and character, cannot change. He is love. He loves us and His love for us and toward us cannot change. The Passion Translation says it this way, love never stops loving. This is the best of the good news indeed! God never stops loving.
This love that God is and has and reveals to us, for us, in us and through us is first revealed in Christ. His life lived, sacrificed, and resurrected is the reality of the unending love of God. Through Him, we experience the love of God.
This love of God is patient, kind, not envious, not boastful, not proud, not rude, not self-seeking, not easily provoked, keeps no record of wrongs, does not delight in evil, but rejoices in the truth, always, protects, always trusts, always hopes, and always perseveres. He loves us. He will never fail us, never stop loving us and we cannot do anything to cause Him to change in His love for us. He knows everything about us, from the inside out, and yet, His love remains relentless toward us.
As we conclude this series with the exclamation point that God is love and His love never fails, we are greatly encouraged to live our life in the security that we too cannot fail. We cannot do anything to deserve His great love, nor can we do anything to separate ourselves from His great love. Our God is love and He loves us. This is the good news of His kingdom. Ponder these things.
