“The Lord hears his people when they call to him for help. He rescues them from all their troubles. The Lord is close to the brokenhearted; he rescues those whose spirits crushed.” ~ Psalm 34: 17-18
When I was in fourth grade, my favorite thing to do was to ride my bike. My sister and I rode bikes every day, often for miles. My father and mother never worried for our safety, it sure was a different time, but we lived in the country and our dog, Princess, was our protector and companion as we ventured across the countryside.
One day, I took a quick hop on my bike after supper. I loved the feeling of the breeze in my face as I maneuvered those pothole-filled country roads. I especially loved the decline of the road on the hill right above my parent’s house. I was a dare-devil by nature, and the faster down that hill, the better.
On this day, my handle bars came loose and I toppled over the them, sliding down the pavement until I came to a stop at the bottom of the hill. Having only shorts and a summer blouse on, I received brush burns all over my knees and elbows, among other scratches and scrapes.
The neighbor came and scooped me up and took me home. The doctor diagnosed those burns as second degree. I was home from school for a few days but the worse part is I wasn’t able to ride my bike for a month or more.
During this time of recovery, I was amazed that the least little thing barely touching my wounds, would send me screaming out in pain. The sheet from my bed would rub against it, or even my mom touching it when she’d change my dressings, or sometimes it seemed even the breeze blowing would bring a fresh wind of agony.
As a pastor and counselor now, I often think of this time in my life, as an analogy to those I meet who are enduring incredible pain. Their knee caps are not hurting- it’s their hearts, but the same excruciating pain can be felt.
Some ask, “Why does this hurt so much? This painful event happened years ago?” or “Why is this seemingly small act from another, causing me to react so harshly?”
I firmly believe what is not healed will always cause pain.
My unhealed knees and elbows screamed out in pain from the smallest touch to them. However, once they were healed, I could endure wearing pants and sleeping with the sheets across my knees. My response to pain ended, because my wound was healed.
Unhealed heart-wounds of abandonment, loss, unfaithfulness or more can leave a life hurting and unable to recover from other painful events. Sadly, until we allowing healing to come, many times we bury our pain, drowning it in unhealthy life choices that can never bring healing and fulfillment.
The good news, for my 10-year-old self was, with the help of rest and medication, my body healed and I hopped on my bike again, and resumed my life of joy.
If your heart is screaming in pain, there is healing to be found. Just like my neighbor scooped me up and took me home, the Lord Himself will scoop you up and tend to your broken life. He will tend to your wounds, and care for you to bring full recovery. I encourage you to get counseling; allow yourself to heal; forgive; rest. Turn to the Lord who knows you best, and allow His love to heal those broken places in your heart.
He promises to do so. He always will.
