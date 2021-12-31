Pamela Blankenship will address the Upper Adams Prayer Breakfast (UAPB) on Jan. 3 at the Apple Bin restaurant.
Blankenship has been the director of the Adams County branch of the Child Evangelism Fellowship (CEF) during the last two years, according to the release. Prior to her Adams County efforts, she served as a volunteer and teacher in the Carroll County CEF. She attended Bible college at Dallas Theological Seminary.
The prayer breakfast typically welcomes all comers on the first Monday of each month at the Apple Bin Restaurant, state Route 234 between Biglerville and Arendtsville. Due to the pandemic mitigations, UAPB must limit attendance to 25 people, according to the release. Pre-reservations must be secured by contacting Charlotte Bergmann at 717-428-8242.
Starting about 7:45 a.m., the inter-denominational fellowship is typically over by 9 a.m.
Monday, Feb. 7, will see the return of Pastor Mark Ostby better known as Pastor Oz, of the Open Arms Fellowship of York Springs, to lead and speak to the UAPB.
