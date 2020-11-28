We’ve been discussing the true motivation of God toward mankind. We have looked at John 3:16, which says, “For God so loved the world.”
He loved the world. That is why Jesus came, to put on display the love of God. In our quest to understand the motivation of God we need to determine who God is, that is, what his character is.
1 John 4:8 tells us that “God is love.” 1 Corinthians 13 gives us the definition of love. It says that “love is patient, kind, does not envy, does not boast, is not proud, does not dishonor others, is not self-seeking, is not easily angered, keeps no record of wrongs, does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth, always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres and never fails.”
Combining these references, we find ourselves asking how much of Christianity is missing something in understanding and application of the love of God. We seem to believe that “God is love.” Yet, we actually have a serious disconnect with defining him as love. Our definition is flawed, and thus, our presentation of God to the world is flawed. Is love rude? Is God rude?
We live in a time of “telling it like it is.” Value is placed on believing that our opinion is what matters, no matter how it affects others, to the point of demeaning those who disagree with us. It is a rude society in general.
Rude is defined as offensively impolite. The scriptures implore us to “speak the truth in love.” We have come to define this as saying what’s on our mind even if it offends. We may be speaking the truth, but are we governed by love when we do?
Sadly, many Christians have taken on rudeness, and thus, representing God as being rude. He is mistakenly depicted as demanding his way without any thought or care for how it affects us. Jesus has also been represented as being rude, callous and showing disrespect for those who disagree with him.
Yet, as Christians we are sent as ambassadors of Christ. The nature of Christ is not rude and when he is presented as rude, it is a failure on our part as Christians. Truth ceases to be truth when it is spoken of or conveyed in any other tone than love. God’s nature is love.
We have confused correction and rebuke of others’ behavior as love. Though it is true that the Father does correct and rebuke wrongful behavior, being rude and demeaning in doing so is not his nature and heart. He is not like natural fathers, He corrects for our good, that we may partake of his holiness, i.e. love.
God never intended our relationship with him to be one of slavish obedience. We are redeemed to have a relationship of love with him.
Another definition of rude is unfinished. Rude wood is wood that is unfinished, full of splinters, not yet becoming what it is fashioned to be. He loves us for who he has made us to be. Until we are complete, he covers us in his love. He does not ever rudely expose us and deal with us harshly and in his anger. Remember this — Jesus is the revelation of the Father’s heart.
As those who are redeemed, we are now the righteousness of God in Christ! Jesus said, “I will never leave you or forsake you.” God is not rude in that he has promised to never leave us or forsake us. He is committed to love us and love is never rude.
