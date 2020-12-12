St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St., is supporting two ministries through $2,500 each gifts for REACH Mission Trips and Lutheran World Relief’s Middle East Appeal.
The St. James Mission Fund utilizes designated funds to fulfill its mission of helping others with gifts to both local and international nonprofit agencies, according to a church release.
The St. James Mission Fund Committee seeks to provide gifts that impact specific projects and to reach beyond the church’s standing mission partners and budgeted donations from its benevolence programs.
After soliciting project proposals from congregation members the mission fund committee generally recommends large and impactful gifts on a one-time basis instead of on-going annual support.
For 2020 the Mission Fund Committee recommended two project donations of $2,500 each for approval by the Congregation Council.
REACH Mission Trips has organized domestic and international Jesus-centered mission trips since 1990.
REACH brings young people into a community with people having a hard time taking care of their homes.
For a week the volunteer workcampers and leaders bring their labor and materials to do paint-up, fix-up, build decks, porches, wheelchair ramps and other projects.
Working together to assist homeowners has been a transforming experience for workcampers and homeowners to share Christian love and fellowship.
“One week of serving others will transform the way your youth group engages their world,” according to REACH.
St. James youth groups and adult volunteers have been regular participants at REACH works camps in many locations in the United States.
Committee member Shirley Sanders this year celebrates 22 years of REACH work camp participation.
Sanders said spreading the gospel and teachings of Jesus and doing what we are called to do, helping, reaching out to others in need, are great ways to be doing “God’s work, our hands.”
This year Lutheran World Relief (LWR) appealed for $600,000 for a number of aid projects in Lebanon, Syria and Iraq under its Middle East initiatives.
To assist families with trauma and loss due to conflict in the region, LWR established cash for work programs and cooperative programs to integrate Syrian refugees into the agricultural work force and other jobs.
These programs have helped to provide conflict resolution in small Lebanese communities to alleviate tensions and competition.
LWR is also building and staffing centers in Iraq to serve children suffering from trauma.
These safe play centers provide emotional support to offer help with loss and provide hope for the future.
Although St. James supports several separate LWR programs, like its Quilt Ministry providing quilts worldwide to people in disaster or conflict areas, the urgent nature of LWR’s Middle East appeal was a decisive factor for this allocation of $2,500.
Since 2010, the mission fund committee has provided substantial local support to Gettysburg C.A.R.E.S., the Adams Rescue Mission Apartments, and Shining Stars Therapeutic Ministries. Prior global gifts include construction funds for the Lutheran Church of Masaka in Rwanda, and financial support for the Augusta Victoria Hospital in East Jerusalem and the Japanese Disaster Response Fund organized by the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America following the 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster.
The St. James 2020 Mission Fund Committee is chaired by David Flesner.
Committee members are Pastor Michael Allwein, Pastor Andrew Geib, Daniel Bringman as council representative, Shirley Sanders as social ministry representative, Dennis Carter and Claire Anderson as world outreach representatives and Wendy Machemer as early learning center governance representative.
