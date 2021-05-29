Church briefs are devoted to upcoming special events and activities for members of the area religious community.
* Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church will host a tour to Scotland, home to a rich spiritual heritage, Oct. 8-17. For information and a registration packet, contact Pastor Mark Englund-Krieger (pastormark@lmcpc.org; or Dale Williams, pastor.dale.williams@gmail.com.
*There is a drive-thru food pantry from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month at GBC Church, 95 Fairview Road, Gettysburg, while supplies last. Visitors are asked to stay in their vehicles while they wait. Visit www.gbcchurch.com for more information.
* Upper Adams Prayer Breakfast postponed indefinitely.
* Gettysburg United Methodist Church’s Clothing Closet is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.
* The Gettysburg Food Pantry, 153 N. Stratton St., is open every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help those in need.
* Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4200 Carlisle Road, Gardners, has an outdoor food pantry on the church parking for those in need. Upper Bermudian Lutheran Church, 185 Ground Oak Church Road, Gardners, also has an outdoor food pantry located near the church on the parking lot. Donations to help with either of the food pantries will be greatly appreciated.
* The Vatican International Exhibition “The Eucharistic Miracles of the World” is coming to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fairfield June 5-13. This photo exhibit displays many of the over 170 Catholic Church approved Eucharistic Miracles of the world. All are invited to come and read these stories. Admission is free. For more information, contact Father Peter at 717-642-8815.
* The Jacobs Brothers will be in concert at Memorial Baptist Church, 1096 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, on Sunday, June 6 at 6 p.m. Admission is free. A love offering will be taken. For more information, call the church office at 717-334-2898.
