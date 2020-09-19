Our lives are such a mishmash of truth and lies, kindness and cruelty, good and bad. None of us are consistent, no matter how much we try. We are shaped by our experiences, the people around us, where we live, our religion, culture, race, ethnicity, financial and educational status. The list of influencing factors goes on and on.
For instance, I grew up in a white, middle class, fairly sheltered but progressive Mennonite family. As a child, my world centered around my blood and church family. We had few interactions with people of color even though we were taught “Jesus loves the little children. All the children of the world. Red and yellow, black and white, they are precious in his sight.” We were taught to judge not that we be not judged, to treat others the way we want to be treated.
Following WWII my grandfather sponsored a number of Ukranian refugee families. Following The Korean War my extended family adopted several Korean orphans. My husband was a conscientious objector to war. After he was drafted the two of us went to Europe to help build houses and feed refugees. We fostered several black children and adopted two bi-racial boys. As a fruit grower, my husband helped create the Migrant Opportunity Center to improve the living and working conditions for migrant workers in this area. As a result, we assumed we were open minded and racially tolerant.
But that says it all, doesn’t it? We believed we were racially tolerant. What arrogance! After all, “being tolerant” assumes a sense of superiority, accepting our white world as the norm.
We who are white cannot possibly understand the pain motivating the Black Lives Matter movement. We have not experienced their pain. We’ve always been part of the “in group.” We look out of white eyes and benefit from white privilege. While I regret my ignorance and complicity in the elaborate ruses we whites have used to perpetuate white racism and white supremacy, I am profoundly grateful the veil is being lifted from our eyes. Trump’s presidency, the pandemic with its economic meltdown, plus the racial protests following George Floyd’s death have all converged to expose the racial, social, legal, and economic inequality and inequities threatening our nation.
The more aware I become of racial inequities the more grateful I am God chose a brown man to be our Savior. After all, Jesus whom I seek to follow, was Middle Eastern, both brown and a Jew. The Jesus I love would never condone white racism. He lived and died to redeem all mankind.
I pray our fractured bleeding nation may become willing to offer up white privilege as our sacrifice of praise. To do that we must accept responsibility for our complicity in our legalized and formalized white supremacy. While we cannot change the past, we can stop being so defensive about our ignorance and complicity with white privilege. We can educate ourselves. Most of us are unaware of the many ways our legal and economic systems are designed to advantage whites. Blacks have carried our pain and shame long enough. Since we whites hold the power, we are the one who must change.
Yet we need not give up in despair. Forgiveness is possible. Making amends by sharing power and opportunity will make all our lives safer and better. Regardless of race, color, or creed, we can be confident no matter how bad it will feel at times “these three remain; faith, hope and love, and the greatest of these is love.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.