Let this mind be in you, which was also in Christ Jesus: who, being in the form of God, thought it not robbery to be equal with God: But made himself of no reputation, and took upon him the form of a servant, and was made in the likeness of men: and being found in fashion as a man, he humbled himself, and became obedient unto death, even the death of the cross. (Philippians 2:5-8) The mind of Christ is needed for navigating the hour in which we live.

What is this “mind?” We have already discussed that He became of “no reputation.” As a servant to the will and purpose of God, His life was not His own. This should be our attitude. We should have on focus, caring only what He thinks of us. It is His reputation that we show forth in our life.

Richard Hamm has been in ministry since 1977. He graduated from Rhema Bible College in 1984 and pastored New Life Family Church in the Gettysburg area serving from 1985 to 2008. He is presently helping churches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Oregon, North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, and Pakistan. He gives apostolic oversight to Eagles Wings Ministries in Milwaukie, Ore., and Destiny Ministries International in Kingsport, Tenn. He can be contacted at 717-253-3247 or at rhhamm2@gmail.com

