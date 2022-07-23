Let this mind be in you, which was also in Christ Jesus: who, being in the form of God, thought it not robbery to be equal with God: But made himself of no reputation, and took upon him the form of a servant, and was made in the likeness of men: and being found in fashion as a man, he humbled himself, and became obedient unto death, even the death of the cross. (Philippians 2:5-8) The mind of Christ is needed for navigating the hour in which we live.
What is this “mind?” We have already discussed that He became of “no reputation.” As a servant to the will and purpose of God, His life was not His own. This should be our attitude. We should have on focus, caring only what He thinks of us. It is His reputation that we show forth in our life.
As a servant, Jesus humbled Himself to the will of God for His life. He did not have to be humbled because of His pride, ego, and ambition. He chose humility and to submit to the authority of the Father. He took the role of a subordinate and in so doing, He chose to believe that His Father would reward Him with His presence as He diligently sought Him and His will and purpose. He “learned obedience” as a son. He “loved righteousness and hated iniquity.” This is much more than not doing things that are characterized as sin. He chose to love what was right to fulfill the Father’s will for Him and hated doing anything that did not fulfill the Father’s will for Him. And all of this to the point of death.
Jesus was obedient to the will of the Father even to the point of death. Humility is the willingness to be governed in your actions by the Holy Spirit.
Humble obedience is to trust in the God’s provision and protection to the point of believing what you know to be true in the face of all adverse circumstances in your life, even to those that would threaten your very life.
He was a bond servant is one who has been freed to leave and make his own choices but instead chooses to remain as a son of the family and shows his freedom in serving the father of the house with his life. He chooses that his life will only reflect who the father is and what he says and desires. We are our God’s bond servants. We have been freed and, in our freedom, we choose to serve by love the will of the Father with all that we are, do and speak.
We are His sons. We love and serve Him. Even in our calling and “ministry,” we lay it all at His feet. Only that which extends His character and nature in the earth is what matters. In doing so, it may require the laying down of all that we are and all that we are doing to serve His will and purpose. Our future demands that we choose the mind of Christ in humility and obedience the Father.
Richard Hamm has been in ministry since 1977. He graduated from Rhema Bible College in 1984 and pastored New Life Family Church in the Gettysburg area serving from 1985 to 2008. He is presently helping churches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Oregon, North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, and Pakistan. He gives apostolic oversight to Eagles Wings Ministries in Milwaukie, Ore., and Destiny Ministries International in Kingsport, Tenn. He can be contacted at 717-253-3247 or at rhhamm2@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.