The Gettysburg Adventists are making a difference in the community by spreading joy to area homeless shelters, sober living houses, soup kitchen and food pantries.
Their congregation collected and delivered 113 birthday bags this August, according to a release from the church.
Brittany Noss, Gettysburg SDA’s Personal Ministry coordinator, feels it’s very important to reach out to those most impacted by difficult circumstances at times where it can be the most meaningful.
“I’ve never really liked the fact that churches, in general, seem to only reach out to their community to invite them to seminars and things of that nature,” said Noss. “I like the idea of meeting physical needs first, so that down the line we can meet the spiritual needs. I feel like that is more in line with Jesus’ teachings than just hurling religion at people.”
Noss’s goal as Personal Ministries coordinator is to put smiles on the faces of those going through bleak times in their lives.
Each bag contains all the fixings for a celebration, including cake mix, frosting, decorations, plates, napkins and utensils.
The birthday bags are very well received by the agencies, according to the release.
Other outreaches the service group has implemented are community cookouts at area agencies including the Adams Rescue Mission, Adams County Shelter for the Homeless, and the Agape House. It is Noss’s hope to add a sober living house to the list. She was just getting this started before the COVID pandemic and can’t wait to get it going again.
