Church briefs are devoted to upcoming events and activities of the area religious community.
* St. Francis Xavier Parish will host its 12th annual Lenten Fish Fry Dinners on Friday, March 24, 31, 5-7 p.m., Xavier Center, 465 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg. Visit http://www.sfxpccw.org or http://www.stfxcc.org, for menu, more information and updates, or call 717-334-4048, 845-325-5916.
* There is a drive-thru food pantry from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month at GBC Church, 95 Fairview Road, Gettysburg, while supplies last. Visitors are asked to stay in their vehicles while they wait. Visit www.gbcchurch.com for more information.
* The Gettysburg Food Pantry, 153 N. Stratton St., is open every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to help those in need.
* Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4200 Carlisle Road, Gardners, has an outdoor food pantry on the church parking for those in need. Upper Bermudian Lutheran Church, 185 Ground Oak Church Road, Gardners, also has an outdoor food pantry located near the church on the parking lot. Donations to help with either of the food pantries appreciated.
* Upper Adams Food Pantry, located in Centenary United Methodist Church, 99 N. Main St., serves families in the Upper Adams School District; second and fourth Mondays, 6-7:30 p.m. with meal; and the third Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for food distribution. For more information, call 717-262-8960.
* Anyone who enjoys knitting/crocheting as a hobby or wants to learn to knit is invited to join a group at Memorial Baptist Church, 1096 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, the first and third Thursdays of each month, 12:30-2:30 p.m. There is no charge for fellowship, fun and knitting. Call Marybeth at 484-505-0470 for more information.
* The expanded Clothing Closet at Gettysburg United Methodist Church, 30 W. High St., is open with deals on many fall and winter clothing items. Open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. yo 2 p.m. Vouchers for free clothing are accepted from certain community service organizations; voucher applications are available for completion at the Clothing Closet. Prices range from .25 cents to $2.50.
* St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 20 S. Peters St., New Oxford, is hosting church dinners on the first and third Wednesdays of each month at 6 p.m. It is a covered dish dinner. Dress is casual. There will be singing, prayers, Bible reading and fellowship. All are welcome. Call 717-624-4238 for more information.
* Gettysburg Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1495 Biglerville Road, will host a free Bible Marking Class for 28 weeks on Wednesdays at 2 and 6 p.m. Learn to have Bible verses at the tip of your fingers when you need them most.
* Bethel Mennonite Church is hosting a Bible study using the book “Becoming a Vessel God Can Use” by Donna Partrow on Fridays at 10 a.m. Anyone is welcome to join.
* A Friend to Friend — Being Healthy course will be held weekly on Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m., at Gettysburg Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1495 Biglerville Road. Light exercise, nutritional support and sharing to reduce bad habits which didn’t happen overnight. Reversal will happen over time for lasting results. Bring comfortable shoes, towel and water to the free program.
* Gettysburg Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1495 Biglerville Road, will offer a free Vegetarian and Vegan Dinner Club weekly on Thursdays at 6 p.m. Dinner is served with preparation instructions and health nuggets. There is no charge for the dinner, however a love offering will be accepted.
* Fairfield Mennonite Church, 201 W. Main St., is hosting a free adult discussion group Sundays at 9:30 a.m. on the book “101 Essays that will Change the Way You Think.” Worship services are at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call 717-642-8936.
* Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road, is developing 20-by-20-foot garden plots (400 square feet) as part of its Brethren Community Garden for those who would like to grow their own vegetables or flowers but don’t have available space. Registration is required and now open by calling 717-334-5066 or email info@gettysburgcob.org.
