Plants grow toward the light. They tilt and turn their leaves to follow the sun as it slips across the daytime sky. Like a little child who stands outside on a snowy day, face tilted upward, mouth open to catch and savor fat snowflakes, plants and trees use their leaves to drink in sunbeams and carbon dioxide, their roots to soak up nutrient rich water.
We, too, are designed to grow toward the light, the Light of the One who came to save the world, not through observing magical rituals or pietistic practices, but by following Him in loving and being loved, sharing and caring for not just family and friends, but also those who are less fortunate.
Giving and receiving love may seem easy in theory, but loving others is one of the most difficult things we do as love means accepting responsibility for our choices and actions rather than blaming others for the suffering we ourselves set into motion.
The genius of plants lies in the way they freely share the sunlight, water, and nutrients with other plants. They intuitively know their existence depends on caring for other plants and species that share their space.
We think of plants and trees as inanimate, but research is proving that trees and plants live in their own unique communities, have their own unique feelings, and work together to guarantee their ongoing survival. We humans may well be the most intelligent form of life, but we are also the most self destructive, selfish, and self defeating.
Unfortunately, we seem to require pain and difficulty as needed incentives for change, sharing and caring for others. We seem to need rewards to get out of ourselves and to support, help, and respect others.
Thanks to family addictions I was driven to the 12 Step Program where I learned how important it is to accept responsibility for my own responses and reactions. Once I stopped waiting for a magic Moses to come and save me from myself, I began looking at the world through different eyes and I stopped trading one form of bondage for another.
Like the Psalmist who cried out “Where are you God?” I also long for God to step in to save His beautiful world. But then, God has already given us everything we need. He even sent HIs Son to show us that it’s in loving and caring for each other and our planet that we become safer and flourish. After all, God created a world of amazing abundance. We are the ones who have artificially created a world in which many suffer so a few may live in luxury.
Even as I cry out in despair after hearing of yet another shooting, see pictures of war’s devastation and climate related fires and floods and droughts; even as I react to our courts rejecting common sense gun laws and overturning laws that protect the weak and vulnerable, I can hear God’s response. “I have shown you, O Man, what is required of you, but to do justice, love mercy, and walk humbly with your God.”
