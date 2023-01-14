It’s an icy, stay inside kind of day, so dark it feels like someone’s stolen the sun. Listening to the rain pounding the pavement, I find myself singing, “Oh, the weather outside is frightful, but the fire inside’s delightful.” I am so grateful I can stay inside where I am snug and warm.

You, who follow my meanderings, must get tired of my writing about gratitude. Yet, I am convinced that the practice of gratitude is the answer to most of life’s problems and dilemmas. It’s gratitude that can keep us relatively healthy and happy. Of course, we have the option to dwell on things that go wrong, the cruel things others say and do, the disappointments of life (all of which will occur) but we also have the option to seek out the consistent positives and good things that are always there, but we tend to we take for granted. Gratitude provides opportunities we can’t see when caught up in self-pity. Practicing gratitude opens us to new ways of seeing and understanding rather than keeping us stuck in negativity. Gratitude alters our thinking patterns. Gratitude is just another way of praising the Lord.

Joyce Shutt is the pastor emeritus of The Fairfield Mennonite Church.

