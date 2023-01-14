It’s an icy, stay inside kind of day, so dark it feels like someone’s stolen the sun. Listening to the rain pounding the pavement, I find myself singing, “Oh, the weather outside is frightful, but the fire inside’s delightful.” I am so grateful I can stay inside where I am snug and warm.
You, who follow my meanderings, must get tired of my writing about gratitude. Yet, I am convinced that the practice of gratitude is the answer to most of life’s problems and dilemmas. It’s gratitude that can keep us relatively healthy and happy. Of course, we have the option to dwell on things that go wrong, the cruel things others say and do, the disappointments of life (all of which will occur) but we also have the option to seek out the consistent positives and good things that are always there, but we tend to we take for granted. Gratitude provides opportunities we can’t see when caught up in self-pity. Practicing gratitude opens us to new ways of seeing and understanding rather than keeping us stuck in negativity. Gratitude alters our thinking patterns. Gratitude is just another way of praising the Lord.
One of the first things I learned in the 12-step program was that I am responsible for my own happiness, as neither my husband nor children were responsible for my sense of well-being. I learned that it is perfectly okay to be positive and happy even as life seemed to fall apart around me. I learned I didn’t have to be miserable to show how deeply I care about my loved ones and the world. I learned that by focusing on the darkness, I fed the hopelessness within me. By practicing gratitude and seeking the good in each day (a step 10 activity) I invited God to fill me with light and hope.
Practicing gratitude is not the same as being in denial. Denial is actually the opposite of gratitude. Denial pretends problems do not exist, whereas gratitude names the problem and claims it as real. By facing what is, we are freed to look deeper into what is happening, asking God for the insights and tools we can use to address life head on. Gratitude helps us confront resentment, bitterness, and our stubborn unwillingness to let go of negative thinking. Practicing gratitude motivates us to find something good in the person and situations that hurt us. Gratitude recognizes the need to set boundaries, change our behavior, and get out of ourselves. Every negative has its positive side. Every failure points the way toward success. Every heartache opens the door to healing; once we embrace the truth that it is our response to what happens that matters. While we have no control over what happens, we do have control over how we react to it.
I will be forever grateful to the program for introducing me to the Serenity Prayer. The long version contains everything I’ve needed to be reasonably happy and functional and helps improve my relationship with my higher power.
It starts with a broad overview: “God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference,” Then comes the nuts and bolts, the how to part: “Living one day at a time, enjoying one moment at a time, accepting hardship as the pathway to peace. Taking as He did this sinful world as it is, not as I would have it: Trusting that He will make all things right, if I surrender to His will so that I may be reasonably happy in this life, and supremely happy with Him in the next.”
Joyce Shutt is the pastor emeritus of The Fairfield Mennonite Church.
