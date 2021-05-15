The “to mask or not to mask” debate has now shifted to “to vaccinate or not to vaccinate,” even as Covid numbers climb upward again. Our local paper is filled with editorials and letters to the editor, both pro and con. Not liking mask mandates, business and school closures, and other Covid 19 measures, our State Senator and the Republican legislature is hoping to amend our state constitution to restrict the governor’s emergency powers. What strikes me as I follow the debates around Covid restrictions and gun ownership is not that people disagree, but that we want the right to do what we want without suffering any possible negative consequences of our choices and actions. The pendulum has swung so far to the right that a significant percentage of the population now rejects any need to weigh their individual rights against the rights of the larger community, but freedom to be true freedom will always mandate a delicate balance between the rights of both the individual and the larger community.
The Civil Rights protests of the 50s and 60s were so effective because the protestors anticipated a violent backlash and prepared for it. They spent weeks training in methods of nonviolent protest. Knowing what they faced, they were not just willing to go to prison, they were willing to die for not just their rights, but the rights of others to move freely in society, to eat in restaurants, buy homes, vote, receive living wages, etc.
There are consequences for everything we do or don’t do. Some are positive; some are negative, but there are always consequences. When we talk about freedom, we have to take in consideration how what we do affects others — for good or ill — as well as how it affects our own individual experience. It is one thing to make a choice not to get the covid vaccine, but if that’s our choice then we have no right to resist shut downs, mask wearing, school closures, and limited access to goods and services. It is one thing to demand the right to own guns, but with that right must come certain qualifiers such as background checks, buying liability insurance and licenses to own and use firearms, just as we require car owners to do.
With freedom comes responsibility. With freedom comes a willingness to accept the consequences that inevitably result from the choices we make. Without that, freedom is not freedom; it is anarchy and/or tyranny.
