Twenty months after the retirement of long-time minister of music and associate organist, Timothy and Barbara Braband, the congregation, family and friends finally were able to gather at St. James Lutheran Church to pay tribute and say thank you.
The highlight of the event was an announcement of the establishment of the Timothy E. and Barbara H. Braband Organ Scholarship Program. An endowed fund will provide a year’s worth of free organ lessons, annually, to a qualified youth or adult interested in both the organ and church music.
At a celebration event on Sunday, May 1, the church was filled with both vocal and instrumental music from a combined adult choir and the congregation. Minister of Music Jonathan Noel played the piano and organ joined by trumpeter Chris McKee. Music included some of the Brabands’ favorite hymns, a piece commissioned for their 20th anniversary at St. James and a choir anthem.
Readings from scripture, Susan Palo Cherwien and Martin Luther were read by Gary Shaffer, Jan Hartzell and Addy Dunlop. Pastor Emeritus Fritz Foltz offered a humorous and moving tribute to the Brabands’ contributions within St. James and the community.
Funds to establish the endowment are still being received and anyone interested can make a contribution by sending a check payable to St. James Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 4596, Gettysburg, PA 17325, note Braband Organ Scholarship in the memo line.
The Brabands continue to reside in Gettysburg.
