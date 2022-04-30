It is our purpose to “discern the times.” What is the proper discernment for the hour we are living in? As Christians, how should we profile ourselves in relation to events that are transpiring around us?
We are faced with the task of restoring hope to the church in its mission of preaching the good news, the gospel of reconciliation in all the earth. We are shining a light on the fact that much of what has been presented as “end times” understanding has not prepared and equipped the church to take up its purpose of being “salt and light” in the earth. Instead, because we have been focused on the end and being taken from the earth, we are left paralyzed in our ability to live our lives to make a difference in the world. This is a massive failure in why we are in the earth as ambassadors of heaven. We must have a new view of our “end times.”
For each of us as individuals, we have only one life to live. That life is generally 70-80 years. In relation to eternity, it is a very minute span of time. For every human, the longer we live, the more we realize how short life is and the reality is that we are all responsible for the choices we make that affect our future. Thus, the statement, “our end times.” We will all face the end of our life and hopefully we will be at peace with how we lived it, and that in relation to the will of God for us.
Much of what is being presented today as a view of the future is futile as it breeds fear and presents no hope to aspire to in the daily living of life. Rather than grasping at proverbial straws with every passing prediction, why not embrace the future with the hope that we are here to live as the sons of God in a broken world proclaiming a future filled with vision and purpose? Why not change the narrative and preach the gospel of the kingdom, of a King who has already defeated His enemy and is ruling over the advancement of His kingdom in the earth?
Because of the fear-based scenarios that are consistently presented as the norm for our future, we are overwhelmed with a sense of giving up and expecting the enemy of our souls to have his way. Yet Jesus plainly said that He would build His church and the gates of hell would not prevail. Are we to believe what He said? Or, will we continue to give in to the fear that permeates our culture and the church? We have a decision to make in this hour. As truth is being revealed that is contradicting what has and is being presented about the future, we are positioned by our God to be preserving agents for the good of our nation and the world. We must lead the way in discovering the truth about the future and proclaiming it so the world can hear. Good news, not bad news! There is hope for the future and we are His living witnesses to that reality. This is the hour to arise with hope. Ponder these things.
Richard Hamm has been in ministry since 1977. He graduated from Rhema Bible College in 1984 and pastored New Life Family Church in the Gettysburg area serving from 1985 to 2008. He is presently helping churches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Oregon, North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, and Pakistan. He gives apostolic oversight to Eagles Wings Ministries in Milwaukie, Ore., and Destiny Ministries International in Kingsport, Tenn. He can be contacted at 717-253-3247 or at rhhamm2@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.