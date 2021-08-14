When we say “life happens” we generally mean something dramatic, tragic, or out of the ordinary. Fortunately, that is rarely the case and most days flow quietly without dramatic interruptions or breaks in one’s routine. This is so true that we tend to downplay the amazing wonder and beauty of an ordinary day.
After a restless night I got up with lead in my feet. Following toast and coffee, I forced myself to take my morning walk, knowing I’d feel better if I did. Besides, what is so lovely as a morning walk in rural Adams County?
While a friend calls our little village “Brigadoon,” meaning nothing ever happens here, I feel blessed to live in small town America filled with everyday people minding their own business, along with that of others, of course.
Rounding a street corner that takes me to a back alley that adjoins a soybean field, I took in a vista of orchard-filled hillsides and blue green mountains punctuated by a white frame house and red barn.
Soaking in the tranquil beauty of this soft summer morning, I felt some of my fatigue lift. Was this perhaps what the psalmist felt when he wrote, “ I lift up mine eyes unto the hills. From whence cometh my help? My help cometh from the Lord who made the heavens and the earth.”
As I sit in my blogging chair, the house redolent with the fragrance of homemade applesauce cooling in its bowl, I find myself meditating on “life happens.”
I watch my husband napping in his chair. I listen to music playing in the background. Cars drive past our house. Clouds skim across the sky. I glance at a beloved painting of a porcelain figure and a green vase painted by a dear friend who lives in France.
Beneath the painting is a bouquet of orange tiger lilies resting on a antique chest that had been in the hallway of my childhood home.
A little grey box reading DAD YOU ROCK, a Father’s Day gift from our daughter, rests beside the bouquet. As I sit here gazing around me I am filled with awe and quiet gratitude that day after day, life keeps happening, for this is the day the Lord has made. I shall indeed be glad in it.
