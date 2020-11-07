As a child, I was what you might call active.
I don’t necessarily recall the details of my early childhood, but my parents tell stories. I do recall climbing to the highest point of the big maple trees in our yard, and climbing up antenna poles to the peak of our two-story home’s roof. I faintly recall hearing my mom scream, “Linda, get doooowwwn.”
Riding my bike as fast as it could go down a country lane was the best. Doing somersaults through the air, flipping off the high dive, yeah, those were the things that I looked forward to. And hopping on the biggest roller coaster of the amusement park was a must.
I flew alone to Japan to meet a friend for a few weeks during my early twenties. No big deal, it’s was an adventure.
An adventurer, I was.
But something happened to me along the way. I’m not sure when, but somewhere my sense of adventure was replaced with the desire to play it safe. Intimidation took the place of excitement and fear took the place of joy.
Some may say it was my age. I suppose it would seem rather odd to see a middle-aged woman doing somersaults in her back yard. But I don’t think it can be blamed on age, because being an adventurer is more than doing somersaults.
Being an adventurer is seeing the impossible as possible; it’s looking at what some would see as daring, and doing it anyway. It’s being wide open to the possibilities that life has to offer. It’s living in the moment, enjoying life to the fullest, going wherever you are called to go, and not allowing anything to hold you back.
Several years ago, while meeting with a dear pastor friend of mine, he said, “Linda, I get a sense that you were born an adventurer, but somehow that has been stolen from you.” I agreed. He asked if he could pray for me and I agreed. He prayed that the Lord would restore to me what had been stolen; that the true nature of who I was created to be would be alive and well. It was a simple prayer, but it resonated with me. I had no idea how from that moment on, I somehow began to change.
Some changes were subtle. For example, I noticed that I didn’t feel as cautious as I had before. I wasn’t reckless, but my attitude was more “relaxed” about certain areas. I found that I walked across a plank to get into my friends newly built house with a 12-foot drop. Before that prayer I would have hesitated, thought things like, “what if I miss a step, I could break a leg,” but on this particular day, I walked across without a thought other than, “I can’t wait to see this beautiful house.”
Other changes were more intentional. Our family visited the local amusement park. Over the past two decades, roller coasters were off limits for me, much to my daughters’ dismay. I would feel badly when they would beg me to ride with them, and watched as others took my place, but for some reason, what used to be exhilarating had become terrifying.
On this particular day, however, I had made a decision, I would reclaim my love of adventure. I would ride that rollercoaster at the park.
I must admit that it took me some time to get the courage, but at the end of the day, I told the girls, “Let’s get on the big one!” I wish you could have seen their faces; a mixture of shock, thrill, and somewhat worried (that I’d gone off the deep end, I guess). They squealed and asked that I sit between them, and we did it! I screamed the entire way. I laughed like a child! And when it was over, I found that I wanted to do it again.
God had begun to restore my sense of adventure.
The scripture says that God will restore to us what the enemy has stolen from us. For me it was adventure, but what is it for you? What were you born for that you have seemed to have lost along life’s way? Maybe it’s a joyful heart.
Were you born with a tendency to see the bright side, only now you see only sadness or disappointment? Maybe it’s a sense of peace. Has life stolen your inner calm, and now you are anxious and worried? Possibly it’s your child-like faith.
Life’s challenges have robbed you of your ability to trust and believe. It could be a multitude of things, but guess what? It’s time to reclaim those things that have been stolen from you.
I was born an adventurer because I have things to do with my life that will require that of me. And I don’t know about you, but if God gave it to me, then it’s mine, and nothing has the right to take from me.
What God has given to you is yours. Take it. Reclaim it.
Let me close with a simple prayer for you, much like the prayer that my friend prayed for me.
Dear Lord, I thank you that you have given us gifts to be used for your purpose. The enemy has stolen from us and I am asking that you restore back to us what is rightfully ours. Thank you that you answer prayers in the simplest form and this is your good pleasure to accomplish! Thank you for the miracle of giving back to us what has been taken. Thank you for the gift of reclaiming those gifts that you have given to us.
Amen.
Now, let’s get back to believing, doing, and enjoy all he has created us to do. Maybe, just maybe, I may tackle that somersault after all.
