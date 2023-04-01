“And Jesus humbled himself and was obedient, even unto death.” ~ Philippians 2:8
My daughter rescued a dog. This dear pup has captured our hearts. She is adorable, affectionate and gives my daughter a lot of joy.
All she knew about Bleu, before she adopted her, was that she had been turned into the shelter after living with her former owners for a few years.
I said to my daughter, “Why would someone give up this gem?”
It didn’t take too long to figure it out.
As loving and cuddly as she was, she was — ornery, plain and simple. Bleu, shall we say, has a mind of her own, and likes to be mischievous. Good thing for her my daughter has a lot of patience, and love.
I thought about Bleu and how much easier her life would be if she would simply obey the rules. Not tearing through the garbage can and scattering it all over the house; not jumping the gate and entering rooms that were off limits, etc., etc.!
Obedience. It’s not a warm and fuzzy idea these days, it seems. The narrative we read now is “do your own thing,” “do what feels right,” “forget the rules, live it up.”
I’m all for having a good time, but rules are not meant to keep us from having fun; rules are meant to keep us safe. Rules are meant to assure us that our lives can be full, and rich and abundant.
Obedience is what sent Jesus to the cross.
Imagine that! The Son of God who raised the dead (Lazarus, and others) had the choice to die or not.
It says in Philippians 2:7-8 “Jesus gave up his divine privileges and was born a human being. He then humbled himself in obedience to God and died a criminal’s death on a cross.”
If he died in obedience, that meant that he had a choice! He could have opted out, lived according to his own will and not the Father’s.
We know this was not easy for him. Remember how he wrestled before his arrest, in the garden? (See Luke 22:20-46) Finally, he surrendered his own will and uttered, “Not my will, but yours be done.”
He wrestled to obey.
And so should we.
Obedience is simply saying, “Lord, I want to do things according to your way, not my own. Period!”
But like Bleu, sometimes we like digging in the garbage of life. We think momentary thrills will bring us happiness, and yet, at the end of the day, it never will.
In the early days of my Christian walk, I was asked by God to end a relationship. I was engaged to be married and yet, I knew that this very unhealthy relationship was not God’s best for me, or my fiancé.
And wrestle, I did.
Finally, one morning, during my prayers and tears, the Lord seemed to say very strongly, “Linda, if you continue holding on tightly to this relationship, I cannot give to you my best.”
I saw it clearly; my hand had to be emptied in order for the Lord to fill it with his blessings.
With God’s strength and my determination to obey, I did end that relationship.
Within a year or so, I met my husband, who has continuously been the joy of my heart.
I’m so thankful for God’s persistence and strength to help me to obey Him.
What is it that the Lord is asking of you? In what ways will it take your obedience?
Forgiving someone? Surrendering an addiction? Laying down an unhealthy relationship? Give your money to the poor? Helping your neighbor? Saying yes to Jesus?
I can say, with 100% assurance, that every single time you say yes to God and no to yourself, you will never regret it.
Will it be difficult? Usually yes.
Will it be worth it? Always!
So, my friends, take Christ as our example. Wrestle until you can determine in your heart to say yes to a Father who loves you. Pray this simply prayer: “God I want your will, not my own! Help me to obey.”
And then wait. Joy and peace will be your companion.
