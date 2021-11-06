“Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love.” Ephesians 4:2
There is one thing about myself that I’m totally ashamed of. I am a “Customer Service Snob.” There, I said it!
My kids know this about me, I’ve embarrassed them more times than they can count (and more than I’d like to remember). My husband knows this about me, I’m thankful he sees past this character flaw.
I will say, I have come a long way from my early days. My entire family is thankful for that. I’ve never intended to embarrass my family, nor did I intend to upset the person whose job performance I felt unsatisfactory. I can’t explain it really; something would just “come over me” when my order was wrong, or the clerk wasn’t cheerful enough, or I had to wait too long for my service.
I would often blame it on the fact that I worked for my father’s business from an early age. I was taught, “Work hard,” “Be kind,” “Always say thank you,” “Look them in the eye and smile,” “The customer is always right,” “Go out of your way to make them satisfied with the product.”
To be honest, I never noticed this “issue” with myself until my four children were small. Maybe it’s because I was often in a hurry, or the stress of it all.
One day however, I came face to face with how “rude” my behavior had become. I was returning home from a beach-trip with my one daughter and her friend. This friend has been a long-time family friend and my husband and I were also her pastors. I knew her well! (And she thought she knew me well!)
We went through the drive-through of the fast food restaurant, I handed my money and held out my hand for the change. The young man wasn’t looking and dropped the change intended for my hand all over the ground-outside of my car. His response was, “Oh, I think I missed your hand.”
Now, the nice response would have been “It’s OK, no worries!” But no, the side of me that demanded perfection from anyone in customer service, replied in a very rude voice, “Ya think???”
At the same moment that those words came out of my mouth, I caught the reaction of the friend sitting in my back seat. Her mouth opened and her eyes widened. She was shocked at the rudeness of my response. My daughter quickly explained , “Mom doesn’t do well with drive-throughs.”
Oh, how I wish I could have taken those words (and attitude) back, but I had exposed my ugly heart! The damage was done.
Now that I’m older, I’d like to think that I am more “laid back,” less offendable and more easy going. The truth is that had it not been for the Lord’s Hand upon my life, I would still be uptight and demanding. But through the years, He has softened my hardened heart, given me eyes to see others with a more loving filter, and blessed me with more contentment.
I don’t visit fast food restaurants as much as I used to, but on a recent trip my husband and I had the opportunity to grab a quick bite on the road. The wait was long, but I honestly didn’t notice it; I was enjoying the conversation with my husband. When we pulled up to the cashier, she apologized for our long wait, explaining they were short staffed. My reply was, “It’s OK, no worries!”
Her response (and what prompted this article) was: “Oh my gosh! Thank you! You made my day! Thank you for your patience!”
I was surprised that we had “made her day” by just being patient. I wondered why such a simple response seemed so unusual for her. And then I remembered my “old self” and thought, “How many times had I ruined someone’s day by my impatient, demanding attitude?”
We grabbed our sandwiches, pulled back onto the highway, and I thanked God that he took ahold of my heart and changed me.
In this world where offense is high and many are impatient and angry, let’s be a voice of peace. Let’s make it a point to “make the day” of all whom we encounter. All it really takes is a little patience, a kind word and a cheerful heart.
If you find yourself grumpy, impatient and unkind, take it from me- He really can change your heart.
