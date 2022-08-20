Some days when I take my walk, I stop to admire a neighbor’s newly reconstructed stone wall. It is an amazing work of art. Each stone, large or small, has been carefully chosen to become part of an overall pleasing pattern. That wall has become an inspiration for me and reminds me of a meditation that begins with the line, “The only difference between stepping stones or stumbling blocks is how we choose to use them.” It’s not what happens to us in life, you see, but how we choose to respond that matters. Consequently, I am grateful that I get to define what becomes a stumbling block or a stepping stone for me.
Granted, deciding which is which is rarely easy. It generally takes me a long time to decide which is what. As I watched that new wall emerge from the one that had come before, I began seeing it as a metaphor for my life as a new widow. Over time our old wall had settled and shifted. Some of the stones had wriggled out of place and even fallen out. At first, I wondered why my neighbor hadn’t simply fixed the old wall, but then I realized there are a lot of things in life (like a spouse dying) that we shouldn’t cover over or try to repair. Sometimes, we simply need to rebuild – while using our old stones for the foundation and building material.
Step one for the stone mason was taking down the old wall. For several days I watched him study the stones. He’d stand back and look at them. He’d walk around, picking up a stone, then put it down. He’d make a pile of large flat stones, and another of smaller uneven stones. One day he gathered together a number of stones and arranged them by color and shape. Once he began building the wall, he arranged and rearranged the stones over and over until he could see the new pattern he’d envisioned take place.
For 63 years my husband and I have been building our stone wall. Then he died, and some of our stepping stones turned into huge stumbling blocks for me. During these past months, my friends and family have been encouraging me to take apart and rebuild our stone wall to fit my new reality. While it’s been a challenge, I have a vast collection of time worn living stones to use for my new wall. I’m gradually learning to set aside those that don’t fit right now, or even feel like a stumbling block. One thing, I know. In time, I will find a place for each and every stone in my new life.
It’s been said that God doesn’t give us more than we can handle, but I sometimes wonder if that’s true. Not all of us have the same capacity to adapt and cope. Yet, when I look back over our lives, I can see that what had felt like a gigantic stumbling block has in time become a stepping stone. Perhaps that’s why the old cliche, “time heals” somehow rings true. Change and adaptation take time, often a great deal of time. Which, I also suspect, may be the true meaning of Jesus parable about building our houses on a rock instead of sand.
Joyce Shutt is pastor emeritus of the Fairfield Mennonite Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.