Some days when I take my walk, I stop to admire a neighbor’s newly reconstructed stone wall. It is an amazing work of art. Each stone, large or small, has been carefully chosen to become part of an overall pleasing pattern. That wall has become an inspiration for me and reminds me of a meditation that begins with the line, “The only difference between stepping stones or stumbling blocks is how we choose to use them.” It’s not what happens to us in life, you see, but how we choose to respond that matters. Consequently, I am grateful that I get to define what becomes a stumbling block or a stepping stone for me.

Granted, deciding which is which is rarely easy. It generally takes me a long time to decide which is what. As I watched that new wall emerge from the one that had come before, I began seeing it as a metaphor for my life as a new widow. Over time our old wall had settled and shifted. Some of the stones had wriggled out of place and even fallen out. At first, I wondered why my neighbor hadn’t simply fixed the old wall, but then I realized there are a lot of things in life (like a spouse dying) that we shouldn’t cover over or try to repair. Sometimes, we simply need to rebuild – while using our old stones for the foundation and building material.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.