Rev. Stuart Johns of Idaville United Brethren in Christ Church will speak at the Upper Adams Prayer Breakfast on Monday, June 6, at the Apple Bin on state Route 234.
He has not addressed the group for many years as many other local clergy have been given that opportunity.
Johns has served the Idaville congregation since 2009 and the group is anxious to hear his insights and experiences in the Gospel again.
Johns started his ministry with 10 years of Child Evangelism Ministry following his graduation. He then served Every Generation Ministries in the Los Angeles area until called to Idaville.
Married with three grown children, he and his wife Judy live in Idaville.
The Upper Adams Prayer Breakfast is open to all on the first Monday each month.
It is desired that reservations be made by calling Charlotte Bergmann at 717-528-8242.
The gathering commences by 7:45 a.m. with coffee and breakfast orders and continues at 8 a.m. with singing led by Carole Rex and accompanied by Klaus Bergmann on the accordion keyboard. The visiting pastor then offers a presentation, with special prayers as requested by the group. The multi-denominational fellowship typically ends about 9 a.m.
The first Monday in July this year is Independence Day. To avoid conflicts in scheduling, the prayer breakfast will postpone until Monday, July 11. The speaker will be Klaus Bergmann, well known to many because of his accordion, but instead will speak of his adventure evading East German Soviet bondage. The public is invited to hear his tale of an ordinary German family’s escape.
