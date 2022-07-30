“Gentle words are a tree of life; a deceitful tongue crushes the spirit.” ~ Proverbs 15:4
We have been given an incredible gift: We use our words to converse with one another.
Isn’t it amazing? Through the spoken word, we can express our love, defend an argument, encourage the downtrodden, order a meal, give directions, teach a formula, explain a principle, apologize, forgive?
With our words, we can make a difference.
Words can inspire us or discourage us. Words spoken about us can propel us to do the unimaginable, and words spoken about us can cause us to never attempt anything worthwhile again.
I would imagine you can agree that words spoken over your life have either caused you to grow or have been the reason you stopped believing in yourself.
I know it is true for myself.
When I was at the formidable age of 14, my church youth group was asked to plan and present that year’s Easter Sunrise Service. We were given the responsibility to do the entire service: greeters, ushers, readers, music, and preaching. Our youth group leader encouraged us to think about what role we would like to have, and let her know the following week.
I knew immediately! I had a desire to preach the message. I’m not sure why. I didn’t have any experience, nor did I have a particular knowledge of the Bible that would cause me to want to say anything of inspiration about it. But, something inside me knew that I just wanted to preach.
At our next youth group meeting, the leader asked, “Who wants to do what?” I raised my hand and said, “I’d like to preach the message!”
She looked at me with a surprised look and stuttered for a moment before she said, “Linda, I don’t think that is possible.”
I looked back with surprise and said, “Why?”
She fumbled with her words until she finally said, “Well, Ummm…. You. Are. A. Girl!” She went on to explain that “there are no women pastors, and that isn’t something girls do.”
I looked back at her quite stunned and said, “So that means I can’t preach for Sunrise… because I’m a… girl?”
The shock and innocence caught her off-guard, and she said, “You know what, let me check with the pastor.”
The following Sunday, after church, my pastor took me aside to talk to me about Easter Sunrise. He questioned my motive, asked me the idea of what I would speak, and then, never mentioning my gender, said, “I would love for you to share Easter Sunrise Service message this year.”
His words inspired and encouraged me far beyond sharing a simple Easter message. What I heard him saying to me was, “I believe in you!”, “I have confidence in you!”, “You matter!”
I remember very little about that Easter Sunrise, only that I had worked hours preparing what ended up being about a five minute speech on Jesus’ Resurrection. I remember being nervous, but I also I remember my pastor standing in the back, looking at me with a huge smile on his face. What a boost of confidence for my 14-year old self!
Words! What a gift!
Little did I know that this simple lesson would be life-changing for me as I became an adult, as I eventually felt called to be a pastor. Had the experience been different for me as a child; had my pastor convinced me that my gift was not welcomed because of my gender, or because he didn’t feel I was worthy, I’m almost certain I would not have pursued what I now love to do, and feel God’s call on my life to do…preach God’s word!
What words have you heard that have shaped your thinking, your choices, your very life?
If you believe lies spoken over you; words such as “You are a failure”, “You aren’t good enough”, “You are unwanted”, I encourage you today to ask God to speak to you what He says about you.
His words… the Truth, sound more like this, “I believe in You”, “I love you”, “You are valuable”, I have a plan for you.”
In addition to this, I encourage you to join with His voice as you speak to others. Build up, encourage, love, and forgive. You never know how your words can change the life of someone who needs to know that they matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.